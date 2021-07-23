A lot of consumers have a preference between Apple and Android products, but that doesn’t apply when it comes to HBO Max. The streaming service is available to watch through Android TV, which will dive into how to access below, as well as Apple TV.

HBO Max is a streaming service that provides subscribers access to a bevy of WarnerMedia-owned content. This includes current and classic HBO shows and movies; a library full of Warner Bros. classics and access to some of their newest releases; a lineup of HBO Max Originals; and specialty channels from Turner Classic Movies, DC and more.

There are two subscription options available for HBO Max — an ad-supported version that costs $9.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $14.99 per month, which also has the ability to download content for offline viewing or to watch something in 4K.

Here’s how you can start watching HBO Max on an Android TV.

How to watch HBO Max on Android TV

Downloading the HBO Max app onto an Android TV is a quick and relatively simple process. On the Android TV homepage you can use the search bar to type in “HBO Max” and find the HBO Max app. When found, select the HBO Max app and hit download. Once installed, using your login credentials you can sign in to HBO Max and start watching any and all content available through the streamer, from Game of Thrones to Mare of Easttown to Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

If you do not have an HBO Max account, you can sign up through either the HBO Max website or through your Android TV.

Besides Android TV and the aforementioned Apple TV, HBO Max can be watched on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Google TV and Vizio TVs.