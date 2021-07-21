Need to learn how to get HBO Max on Apple TV? The good thing is it’s a simple enough process, assuming you have the proper generation of Apple TV products.

HBO Max is a streaming service that features a vast library of WarnerMedia properties, including current and classic HBO shows, Warner Bros. movies and TV shows, dedicated channels for Turner Classic Movies, DC and more, as well as its very own HBO Max Originals. Overall, there are thousands of titles available to watch through the HBO Max service on either its ad-supported version ($9.99) or its ad-free tier ($14.99).

Apple TV (not to be confused with Apple TV Plus) is Apple’s rendition of a cable box. With an Apple TV device, users have access to different streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and, of course, HBO Max, and vMVPD services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and more.

If you’re an Apple TV user looking to get HBO Max, here’s what you need to know.

How to watch HBO Max on Apple TV

First off, you must make sure that your Apple TV product is compatible with the HBO Max streaming service. To get HBO Max, the Apple TV device must be fourth generation or later. If that’s the case, here’s a step-by-step process for starting to watch HBO Max.

Open the App Store on Apple TV

Search “HBO Max”

Select the HBO Max option and then download

Upon installation, open the HBO Max app

Users that are already HBO Max customers can sign in using their account info and begin watching HBO Max content

New subscribers to HBO Max can sign up for the service through Apple TV via the Apple In-App Purchase feature

Once that is completed, the HBO Max will appear on the Apple TV homepage for users to access.

Apple TV is just one of the devices that users can watch HBO Max on. The streaming service is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Google TV, Android TV and Vizio smart TVs.