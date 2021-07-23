HBO Max is continuing to grow as a streaming service, having recently announced new subscriber numbers of about 47 million combined for HBO and HBO Max. HBO Max can be accessed directly on multiple streaming devices and smart TVs, but is Vizio one of them?

First off, HBO Max is the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service that brings together thousands of hours of current and classic HBO and Warner Bros. shows and movies, including fan favorites like Friends, Game of Thrones, The Dark Knight and the Ocean’s 11 franchise. It also has specialty channels for Turner Classic Movies, DC, Looney Tunes, as well as its own slate of HBO Max Originals.

Someone interested in subscribing to HBO Max has a couple of options. There are two tiers, a $9.99 ad-supported plan, which in addition to the ads has a couple other content limitations, and the $14.99 ad-free, all access plan.

So, can a Vizio TV owner start watching HBO Max simply through their smart TV? Let’s examine.

How to watch HBO Max on Vizio TV

The fact of the matter is that, unlike other streaming devices and smart TVs, HBO Max is not directly available through a Vizio TV. However, there are ways to watch HBO Max on a Vizio TV besides directly downloading the app.

According to the Vizio website, consumers can smartcast HBO Max to their Vizio TV from either their mobile device (through Google Chromecast) or Apple AirPlay.

To smartcast, the user must first make sure that their mobile or Apple device and Vizio Smartcast TV are on the same Wi-Fi network. Then they log in to HBO Max on the device and start watching a TV show or movie. When the AirPlay or Cast icon appears, hit it and select the SmartCast TV you want to stream to. After a few seconds the content should be playing on the TV.

At this time it is unclear if/when HBO Max will develop an app that can be directly available for Vizio TVs, but hey, at least there’s more than one way to start watching all of what HBO Max has to offer.

This is how you watch HBO Max on Vizio, but find out how to start streaming HBO Max on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV and YouTube TV.