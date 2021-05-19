Here's the long-awaited 'Friends' reunion trailer

Now that it's got a trailer, it's officially official. WarnerMedia today unveiled the poster and trailer for the Friends reunion special, which premieres May 27 on HBO Max.

The 2 minutes and 10 seconds of video take you back inside the re-created apartment, with everyone mostly looking the same as they did all those years ago. Sure, some are a little heavier and a little more gray, but who among us, right?

We see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer hamming it up, playing some Friends-related games before sitting down for a group interview with James Corden. And what's sure to be a great bit, we also see the cast sitting around the table for a script read.

It looks like there will be at least a couple special guests, too. We see Tom Selleck — Dr. Richard Burke, as you'll recall — walk through the door. There's a brief shot of Patricia Heaton, too — and a really quick one of Thomas Lennon (of The State and Reno 911!) peaking out as well.

HBO Max is planning some special events around the premiere, too.

On May 26, HBO Max is inviting select guests and superfans to an exclusive screening of the special, with their friends in real life. It'll include pre-show entertainment and outdoor screenings in New York City and Los Angeles.

There's a digital and social red carpet experience from 7:30 to 8:30 Pacific time on May 26, featuring exclusive programming, guest appearances and live segments.

There also will be a virtual reunion for fans via the Scener service on May 27. That'll let groups of people watch together on their own virtual couches.

And HBO Max will have a "For Fans of Friends" page up on May 27, with custom Friends-themed content including "Best of Rachel," "The Ones With Celebrity Guests," and more of the most-watched episodes.