At first glance, it seems weird to put HBO and YouTube in the same category, but such is the way the entertainment market has evolved as YouTube has expanded into providing live TV and cable TV offerings through YouTube TV and HBO has put a big commitment to streaming with HBO Max. So how do we combine the two?

YouTube TV is an vMVPD service, generally meaning that it is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, including local TV stations. A basic YouTube TV subscription costs $64.99 per month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as cable channels like ESPN, TBS, TNT, FX, Paramount Network, AMC, Comedy Central, CNN, NFL Network, Disney, Nickelodeon and more.

In addition, subscribers can opt for add-on packages, which can include enhanced services like the newly introduced 4K add-on or premium cable channels like Showtime, Epix or HBO Max.

Adding HBO Max will give YouTube TV access to HBO Max’s library of shows like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, as well as classic and newer movies from Warner Bros. They’ll also be able to watch HBO Max Originals, which include Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Starstruck and more.

So, how do you start watching HBO Max on YouTube TV?

How to watch HBO Max on YouTube TV

As an add-on, it is pretty easy to add HBO Max. You can add services through the YouTube TV app on your TV, phone or computer.

On the YouTube TV app on your TV you select the store icon next to your profile picture in the top right, you then select the network you’d like to add (in this case HBO Max), select “add network” and confirm the purchase on the next screen.

On a computer or through the mobile app, you need to go into your profile, then settings and then membership. You then click the checkmark next to the HBO Max box and then simply click purchase to finish.

Users can add HBO Max as a free trial, but when that is up adding the streaming service to YouTube TV will cost an extra $15 per month to your YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV does also offer an Entertainment Plus package, which adds HBO Max, Starz and Showtime to their subscription for a combined price of $29.99 per month on top of their base subscription.

It should be noted that if you have already subscribed to HBO Max outside of YouTube TV, it will not carry over to your YouTube TV subscription, it will still be required to purchase HBO Max either as an individual app or through the Entertainment Plus package.

HBO Max is also available to add to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV and Vizio TVs.