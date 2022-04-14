Hacks season 2 ready to hit the road with release date, first trailer

Deborah and Ava are hitting the road in Hacks season 2 and we have our first look at their misadventures with a teaser trailer. In addition, it's revealed that Hacks season 2 will return in just a matter of weeks, with new episodes debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, May 12.

Hacks season 1 introduced viewers to Jean Smart's Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who has become a staple of Las Vegas with her long-running residency. But, when she is told her show will be coming to an end she is reluctantly paired with a down-on-her-luck young writer (Hannah Einbinder) to try and liven up her act and keep her on top. Check out What to Watch's Hacks recaps right here.

This new season will see the duo continue their love-hate relationship on the road. Here is the official synopsis from HBO Max:

"The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and her young, entitled writer Ava continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act."

Check out the teaser trailer right here:

The new season will consist of eight episodes, released in pairs starting on May 12 through its finale on June 2.

Hacks was one of the best reviewed new shows of 2021 and received 15 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with three wins, among which was Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart (she'd also win a SAG and Critics Choice Award for her role); Einbinder was also nominated for her performance.

There are some exciting new additions to Hacks season 2, including Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, The Conners), Martha Kelly (Euphoria, Baskets), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm) in recurring roles, with Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva, The Flight Attendant) and Devon Sawa (Chucky) as guest stars.

Returning season 1 cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams (both also Emmy nominated), as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Statler, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks season 2 is an HBO Max original, meaning you'll need an HBO Max subscription to watch it where the streaming service is available.

UK audiences just got Hacks season 1 on Prime Video recently but it's unclear at this time when season 2 may arrive.