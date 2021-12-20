‘Euphoria’ season 2: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the HBO teen drama

Fans of Euphoria have been waiting a long time for Euphoria season 2, but that wait is almost over. The Emmy-winning HBO teen drama is set to end a two-and-a-half-year gap between seasons when it returns in early 2022.

Euphoria is an Emmy-winning TV show created by Sam Levinson that premiered in the summer of 2019. While Euphoria hasn’t gone away completely, having released a couple of special episodes, it’s not the same as having a full eight episodes to enjoy.

To help you countdown to the premiere, here is everything we know about Euphoria season 2.

The last episode of Euphoria season 1 aired on HBO Aug. 4, 2019. Though there were a couple of Christmas/holiday-themed episodes that checked in with both Rue and Jules in December 2020 and January 2021, Euphoria is officially set to get underway with its second season on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022.

It will just be the first episode of Euphoria season 2 that debuts on Jan. 9, with subsequent episodes being released weekly. Euphoria will air live on HBO at 9 p.m. ET every Sunday during its season 2 run in the U.S.

Over in the U.K., viewers can watch all of the new episodes of Euphoria the day after they have their U.S. premiere, with all episodes airing on Sky Atlantic and Now starting Monday, Jan. 10.

‘Euphoria’ season 2 cast

Euphoria can be credited in introducing viewers to a swath of young talent, though the series is headlined by someone most viewers were already familiar with, Zendaya. Playing MJ in Marvel/Sony’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies (including most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home), as well as other titles like The Greatest Showman and 2021’s Dune, Euphoria further solidified Zendaya’s star power. It also affirmed for any doubters her talent, as the actress won the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Rue, the youngest winner of that category in Emmy history.

The Euphoria supporting cast was also full of breakout performers, including Hunter Schafer as Jules, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Javon Walton as Ashtray, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Nika King as Leslie, Algee Smith as Chris, Storm Reid as Gia and Austin Abrams as Ethan, all of whom are returning as series regulars.

Also returning for Euphoria season 2 are Eric Dane as Cal and Colman Domingo as Ali. Dominic Fike, meanwhile, is a new addition to the regular cast for season 2, though his character name has not been officially revealed.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in 'Euphoria' (Image credit: HBO)

‘Euphoria’ season 2 plot

Beyond all of the teenage sex, drugs and drama of Euphoria season 1, at the heart of it was the relationship between Rue, who when the series begins is coming back home from rehab, and Jules a new girl in school that Rue immediately falls for. Finding it easier to stay clean when she is with Jules, Rue puts a lot of weight into their relationship, which makes it all the more difficult when Jules reveals that she actually has feelings for another person.

In the season 1 finale, Rue tries to solve this problem by suggesting she and Jules run away together to the city. However, it is Rue who ultimately decides not to go, not wanting to leave her sister and mother. When Rue returns home she relapses.

HBO is unsurprisingly being mum on where exactly Rue and the storylines of the other kids of East Highland will got, but here is the official synopsis:

“Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”

‘Euphoria’ season 2 trailer

The official plot for Euphoria season 2 is pretty mum, but the official trailer at least gives fans a broad sense of what is on the table for season 2. After releasing a teaser trailer to announced the premiere date, Euphoria season 2’s official trailer shows much more high school interactions and the danger the teens are putting themselves in as it looks like they start to get involved in drug dealing. Take a look for yourself below.

How to watch ‘Euphoria’ season 2

Euphoria is an HBO original series in the U.S., this means the show airs both on the traditional HBO cable channel as well as its streaming service, HBO Max.

For anyone wanting to watch Euphoria on the traditional HBO channel, you will need to be sure that your cable package carries HBO; many do, but it is not a standard channel, so be sure to double check. Of course, a subscription to HBO Max gives subscribers access to all HBO content in addition to the HBO Max originals and library of TV shows and movies it carries. To watch Euphoria on HBO Max, you can sign up for either the ad-supported $9.99 version of HBO Max or the $14.99 ad-free version of HBO Max.

For U.K. audiences, Euphoria airs on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service, which require a subscription.