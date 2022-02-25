'Euphoria' season 3: cast, and everything we know

Euphoria season 3 is on its way as the award-winning hit teen drama has been renewed.

The intense series has seen troubled teenager Rue Bennett (Zendaya) battling drug addiction and mental health issues, while juggling her chaotic life of love and loss. The show has also been following the tumultuous lives of other teenagers in East Highland, all suffering their fair share of problems in their private lives.

From addiction to abuse, the series has shone a light on a huge range of issues, but as we witness the messy lives of the teens unravel on-screen, viewers are looking forward to seeing the next chapter of their stories return and getting the answers they so desperately need.

Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 3…

The Euphoria Instagram page made the official announcement that Euphoria had been renewed for season 3. However, there has been no news on when season 3 will be released.

Season 1 aired in June 2019, followed by two special episodes in January 2021, then Euphoria season 2 finally arrived in January 2022, after being delayed by COVID restrictions. So, hopefully we won’t have too long to wait for season 3 to hit our screens.

'Euphoria' season 3 cast

The Executive Vice President of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, has made an official statement regarding season 3, saying: "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.

“We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Although we’re still not sure what happens in the finale of season 2, it looks like our Euphoria favorites will be returning for the new series, including Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and more.

Also, with Dominic Fike (who plays Elliot) as a new addition to the cast in season 2, we wouldn’t be surprised if some new faces were welcomed to the show.

Rue and Jules in 'Euphoria'. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

'Euphoria' season 3 plot

There’s currently no details of the storylines that will be featured in the new series, but, of course it will be focusing once again on the hectic lives of the youngsters, and answer many viewers' questions from season 2.

Season 3 will most likely see whether or not Rue gets clean from her addiction, as well as to what happens with the Maddy/Cassie/Nate love triangle which has torn apart Maddy and Cassie’s friendship.

The new series could also possibly tell us the whereabouts of Young Cal’s (Elias Kacavas) secret love, Derek, who was featured in a flashback episode at the start of season 2, which told the story of Cal’s (Eric Dane) life at high school.

Now an adult, Cal reminisced on their romance and it was clear that he missed his best friend, but it was never revealed as to what happened to Derek. It’s assumed that the pair lost touch, but could an adult Derek make a surprise debut in season 3 and cause shockwaves for the Jacobs family?

There’s also speculation surrounding Nate’s mystery younger brother, who has been seen in family photos. Many fans have theorized who it could be throughout the show, but could season 3 finally answer people’s theories?

Will Cassie and Maddy be able to repair their friendship in season 3? (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for Euphoria season 3.