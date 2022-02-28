'Euphoria' fans begging to know the answer to one key question after shocking finale

'Euphoria' fans are desperate for answers regarding Fez's letter to Lexi.

Euphoria season 2 viewers were heartbroken at the intense finale, but one part of the episode had devastated fans dying to know what was written in the letter to Lexi (Maude Apatow) from Fezco (Angus Cloud).

Lexi and Fez’s romance has been progressing throughout the show after they sparked up a friendship at the New Year’s Eve party in episode one and fans have been loving watching their romance unfold on-screen.

But, as Fez was about to leave to go and watch Lexi’s play with a bouquet of flowers and a letter addressed to her, things took a nasty turn when Custer (Tyler Chase) showed up wanting to talk to him about everything, and that the cops had found Mouse’s (Meeko Gattuso) body.

Lexi and Fez's romance has been developing throughout season 2.

Custer had been secretly working with the police to take down Fez for Mouse’s murder, but it all soon spiralled out of control, with Ashtray (Javon Walton) killing Custer in a panic and a shocking stand-off between Ashtray and the armed police ensued, leading to his death in the showdown.

Fez was shot during the chaos, and while he lay bleeding on the floor, fans noticed that Lexi’s letter was lying next to him on the floor.

Ashtray had a shocking shoot out with armed police.

To add to the devastation, an unbeknownst Lexi made an announcement to the school that her play was dedicated to her ‘friend’ aka Fez, who she was waiting to show up and had saved him “the best seat.”

A traumatized Fez was soon dragged away by the police and Lexi’s letter was stepped on while it lay on the ground, forgotten amongst the mayhem and destruction.

Heartbroken Euphoria watchers were crushed to learn that Lexi never got to read the letter in the finale, and are desperate to know what the contents of the note said.

