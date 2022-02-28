'Euphoria' fans begging to know the answer to one key question after shocking finale
By Grace Morris published
Contains spoilers! 'Euphoria' fans are frantically searching for answers in regards to a letter Fez wrote to Lexi — which he never got to give her.
Euphoria season 2 viewers were heartbroken at the intense finale, but one part of the episode had devastated fans dying to know what was written in the letter to Lexi (Maude Apatow) from Fezco (Angus Cloud).
Lexi and Fez’s romance has been progressing throughout the show after they sparked up a friendship at the New Year’s Eve party in episode one and fans have been loving watching their romance unfold on-screen.
But, as Fez was about to leave to go and watch Lexi’s play with a bouquet of flowers and a letter addressed to her, things took a nasty turn when Custer (Tyler Chase) showed up wanting to talk to him about everything, and that the cops had found Mouse’s (Meeko Gattuso) body.
Custer had been secretly working with the police to take down Fez for Mouse’s murder, but it all soon spiralled out of control, with Ashtray (Javon Walton) killing Custer in a panic and a shocking stand-off between Ashtray and the armed police ensued, leading to his death in the showdown.
Fez was shot during the chaos, and while he lay bleeding on the floor, fans noticed that Lexi’s letter was lying next to him on the floor.
To add to the devastation, an unbeknownst Lexi made an announcement to the school that her play was dedicated to her ‘friend’ aka Fez, who she was waiting to show up and had saved him “the best seat.”
A traumatized Fez was soon dragged away by the police and Lexi’s letter was stepped on while it lay on the ground, forgotten amongst the mayhem and destruction.
Heartbroken Euphoria watchers were crushed to learn that Lexi never got to read the letter in the finale, and are desperate to know what the contents of the note said.
What did that letter say, please I need to know what Fez was going to say to Lexi… please I’m begging. #Lexi #Fexi #fezco #EuphoriaFinaleFebruary 28, 2022
no one will talk about the letter left on the floor when fez was caught by police ??????????? SERIOUSLY I NEED TO KNOW WHATS IN THE LETTER. #EuphoriaFinaleFebruary 28, 2022
WE WANNA READ WHAT FEZ WROTE LEXI IN THAT NOTE!!!! #EuphoriaHBOMax #Euphoria #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/V0AfB7OkRPFebruary 28, 2022
I just wanna know what Fezco wrote for Lexi on that letter bro. #EuphoriaFinaleFebruary 28, 2022
I just wanna know what the letter to Lexi said 🥺🥺 #EuphoriaFinaleFebruary 28, 2022
