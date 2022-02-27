How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 8 online anywhere in the world

Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play stirred up trouble in 'Euphoria' last week... how will everything play out in the season finale?

If you want to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 8 online, here's where you need to go.

The promo for the season finale of Euphoria makes it clear that big things are at stake. Lexi's play stirred things up in the penultimate episode, and now it looks like the fallout from that play will be the main focus of the final episode. This shot trailer teases violence, makes it look like Maddy and Cassie might come to blows over their love triangle with Nate, and it seems like we're going to find out what it was that prevented Fez from attending the show last week...

Here's how to watch the Euphoria season 2 finale online anywhere in the world so you don't miss any of the drama. And Euphoria season 3 is on its way!

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 8 online in the US

New episodes of Euphoria have been premiering in the US on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT since Jan. 9, and the Euphoria season 2 finale will debut at the time on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Since Euphoria is an HBO original, episode 7 will also be available to stream on Sunday, Feb. 13, on HBO Max at the same time the latest episode airs on HBO. HBO Max also allows you to catch up on every episode from Euphoria so far.

How to watch the 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 8 online anywhere in the world

Wherever you are in the world, there is an easy way to be sure you can watch the latest episode of Euphoria — a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the Euphoria season 2 finale via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 finale online in the UK

New episodes of Euphoria have aired on Sky Atlantic from Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 pm, just one day after their US premiere. Although it's hard to believe we're already at the end of the second season, episode 8 will air at the same time on Sky Atlantic on Monday, of Euphoria season 2 will air in the same place at the same time on Monday, Feb. 28. Head over to the Sky website for all the latest Sky TV packages and deals.

You'll also be able to stream the latest episode on NOW, along with every previous Euphoria so far if you need to get caught up.