'Euphoria' season 3 officially confirmed — let the teen drama continue

No one is going to need to quit Euphoria cold turkey just yet, as a green light has been given for Euphoria season 3. The Zendaya-led, Emmy-winning teen drama series is produced by HBO, which announced the renewal as Euphoria season 2 is currently on air.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows the lives of a group of high school students as they attempt to deal with issues of drugs, sex and violence. The show centers on 17-year-old Rue, played by Zendaya, who in the first two seasons has dealt with issues of drug addiction as well as the ups and downs of a romantic relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Other members of the Euphoria cast include Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO programming. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.“

According to HBO, the Euphoria season 2 premiere was the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on the HBO Max streaming service (currently more than 14 million views).

Euphoria season 2 is just about half way through its eight-episode second season, with its fifth episode set to debut in the U.S. on Sunday, Feb. 6, then launching in the U.K. on Monday, Feb. 7. The Euphoria season 2 finale is scheduled to air on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. Find out how you can watch Euphoria right here. Here’s the preview for Euphoria season 2 episode 5:

There were no indications on when Euphoria season 3 should be expected, though there’s a good chance fans won’t have to wait as long as they did between seasons 1 and 2. Euphoria season 1 premiered in 2019, but because of delays caused by the pandemic, season 2 only debuted in January 2022 (though there were a couple of special episodes to fill the gaps).