'Euphoria' will return with two special episodes starting in December

Everyone's endured a lot this year, so HBO is making sure Christmas comes a little bit early. Euphoria will be returning with two special episodes, with the first airing on December 6th. Said first episode will feature Rue (Zendaya) celebrating Christmas in the aftermath of her relapse. The episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always,” will also feature Colman Domingo's Ali (who appeared in Season 1).

Details for the second episode are yet to be released, but HBO has confirmed that both installments were produced under COVID-safe guidelines.

LOS ANGELES, October 19, 2020 – The Emmy® winning HBO drama series EUPHORIA will return with two special episodes, with the first debuting SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.



EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.



EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

