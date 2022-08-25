Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira will not return for season 3 of hit series

Barbie Ferreira, who played fan-favorite Kat Hernandez, will not be returning for Euphoria season 3.

She announced the sad news of her departure on her Instagram Story, where she penned a heartfelt message alongside a fanart picture of Kat.

The emotional post read: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Kat was the best friend of Maddie Perez (Alexa Demie) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) and had an important body positivity storyline in Euphoria season 1.

Kat was best friends with Maddie and Cassie. (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

However, fans were left questioning what had happened to Kat in Euphoria season 2 after she was given a lack of storyline and seemed to be pushed into the background, due to her sparse scenes and lines.

This was a striking contrast from her character arc in the previous season and the development she had on-screen, which saw her grow more confident in her body and sexuality.

Rumors then surfaced that there was tension between Barbie and the series director Sam Levinson during production, but she quashed these speculations in an interview with Insider (opens in new tab).

She said: “I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people.

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”