Beyond Paradise exclusive: Zahra Ahmadi teases the finale — and why she originally thought Esther would never go for Archie

"I'm sure there is regret there, deep down, but I think more than that, it's just a real sadness. I think she feels a real sadness, and I don't think Esther quite trusts what that sadness is. I think she's always attributed it to grief, because of the loss of Zoe's father [who died just after Zoe was born] and knowing that family unit can never be.

"I think it's actually her barriers that make her sad; her grief is absolutely a contributing factor, and it could be one of the places that those barriers stem from, but I've got a feeling Esther's always been on that side of things anyway. She has her walls up, and she's very protective of herself and those around her.

"I think if we were to give her some time to reflect, yeah, there's maybe a regret there, but I think in that moment, more than anything she just feels a bit sad and flat, and I don't know that she understands fully why. On a very superficial level she does: she ended the relationship and most people feel sad when they do that, but I think she hasn't delved into it any more deeply than that, and to deal with it on that level suits her. But I think she needs to look inside herself a little bit if she wants happiness at any point. That's my opinion! [laughs]"