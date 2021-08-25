‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11: Premiere, trailer and everything else you need to know about the HBO comedy

Things are looking prettaaaaay, prettaaaaay, prettaaaaay good for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans, as news on the Larry David/HBO comedy series is starting to trickle in. Curb is heading into its 11th season, and you can be sure that Larry will be as hilariously cantankerous as ever.

Larry David was the creator of Seinfeld, but he is likely better known today for Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show originally premiered on HBO in 2000 and ran consistently until 2011. Then, Curb returned to fans’ delight in 2017, had another healthy gap until the most recent season 10 debuted in 2020. Fans can delight in the fact that they’ll be getting the new season of Curb much faster this time.

Here’s what we know so far about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11.

What is the plot of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?

Much like its spiritual predecessor Seinfeld, there really isn’t much of a plot for Curb Your Enthusiasm. The basic premise is that Larry David plays an exaggerated version of himself as he goes about his daily life, continually getting into wacky social predicaments with his friends as well as complete strangers. Some highlights from past seasons have included Larry attempting to do a revival of The Producers, putting together a Seinfeld reunion episode and even having a fatwa placed on him.

With the range of things that Curb is known to cover — from the inane to the ridiculous — it’s almost impossible to know what’s in store for fans in season 11 until we get our first look at things. Current events certainly could lead to a number of interesting scenarios for Larry, and showrunner Jeff Schaffer was quoted in IndieWire saying that the pandemic would be addressed in season 11, “but not exactly the way you’d expect.”

Who is in the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ cast?

Larry David is the north star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as the show is entirely built around his character and the antics he gets in. But the supporting cast and guest stars that appear in Curb are always a delight.

Regulars of the supporting cast that are expected to be back for season 11 include Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene, Cheryl Hines and Cheryl David, Susie Essman as Susie Green and J.B. Smoove as Leon. Another regular from past seasons of Curb will be back for at least one episode of season 11, Richard Lewis. After some health issues caused Lewis, who plays a version of himself in the show, to miss season 10, it was announced that he would return for season 11.

Things have been mum on potential guest stars for the latest season of Curb, but some big names will likely cross paths with David at some point.

When is the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ premiere?

The wait for Curb Your Enthusiasm is drawing to a close, as HBO shared a tweet this week announcing that the show will return in October, featuring a very Larry quote.

You're allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October. pic.twitter.com/kBCjMedLOZAugust 23, 2021 See more

No specific date was given for the premiere, but we know October will be a busy month for HBO, as the network previously announced that its hit drama Succession will also return with its third season in October.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 aired its finale in March 2020. Catch up with the most recent episodes or go all the way back to the beginning of the series via HBO Max and other streaming/VOD options.

Is there a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ trailer?

Sadly no trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm came out with the October debut announcement. So the only material we have as of right now for season 11 is the one included in the tweet with Larry holding a little dog.

What to Watch will include the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 trailer right here when it becomes available.

How to watch ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an HBO show, so of course you’ll need access to HBO to watch new and previous episodes. On the positive side, there’s more than one way to do that nowadays.

The first is the old tried-and-true method of adding HBO to your traditional cable subscription package; it is a premium cable channel so it will cost a little extra, though prices vary depending on the service. The other, newer way to start watching HBO content is to sign up for the HBO Max streaming service. Featuring all classic and new HBO content — as well as HBO Max originals and other TV shows and movies — HBO Max is available for $14.99 per month as an ad-free service, or $9.99 for an ad-supported version.

HBO is also available as a possible add-on for other services, including Hulu and Sling TV. You can also purchase individual episodes or full seasons of HBO shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Curb Your Enthusiasm fans in the U.K. can watch the show on either Sky TV on NOW TV, though it is not clear if season 11 will debut in October as well on U.K. TV.