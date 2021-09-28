‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 teaser trailer reveals premiere date

As HBO sums it up with the tagline for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 in a recently released teaser trailer, the world may have changed, but Larry David hasn’t. The popular comedy series is ready for its 11th season, and now fans know just how long they have to wait, as the teaser revealed Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 will be back on Oct. 24.

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, as a fictionalized version of himself, where he gets into plenty of social faux pas with his friends and complete strangers. While we don’t have any hints as to what kind of mishaps Larry will get himself into this season, we can guess that he’ll have an opinion or two on the events of the last year-and-a-half he needs to share. Curb showrunner Jeff Schaffer was quoted in IndieWire saying that the pandemic would be addressed in season 11, “but not exactly the way you’d expect.”

Expected to once again join Larry on Curb season 11 are Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove and Richard Lewis. It’s also a pretty safe bet that there will be some big name guest stars appearing across the season, though none have been confirmed as of yet.

The teaser trailer that HBO released for the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm starts off with an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, as the classic music and image of the Sun and Earth appear with overlaid text saying “The world has changed.” But as the camera pulls back, the Earth turns into Larry’s head and the classic music switches to Curb’s theme, then with text appearing simply saying “He hasn’t.”

Watch the teaser below.

The end of the trailer reveals the Oct. 24 premiere date. While it only says streaming on HBO Max Oct. 24, Curb will still be available on traditional HBO, airing at 10:40 p.m. ET on Oct. 24, and then at 10:30 p.m. ET on all subsequent Sundays.

October will be a busy month for HBO, as the month not only sees the premiere of the latest season of Curb, but also Succession season 3. HBO Max will also feature all of the latest episodes from these popular series as soon as they are made available. Consumers can sign up for the HBO Max service with either the $14.99 per month ad-free plan or $9.99 ad-supported plan.