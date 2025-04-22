Mountainhead: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about TV movie from Succession creator

By published

Steve Carell, Ramy Yousef and more star in Succession creator Jesse Armstrong’s latest project.

Steve Carell in Mountainhead
Steve Carell in Mountainhead (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is back with another project about the super rich and their influence with the new HBO original movie Mountainhead.

This is the first project for Armstrong since Succession ended back in 2023. After creating one of the best TV shows of all time and a winner of numerous Emmys, Armstrong wrote, produced and is making his directorial debut with Mountainhead. Helping him out is a star-studded cast and a premise right up his alley.

Get all the information on that and more about Mountainhead directly below.

Mountainhead release date

HBO will debut Mountainhead on Saturday, May 31, at 8 pm ET/PT. It will also be available to stream simultaneously on Max.

You can watch Mountainhead on HBO if you have a pay-TV provider that carries the cable network, a streaming service that allows for Max as an add-on service (i.e. YouTube TV, Prime Video) or by simply signing for a Max subscription.

For those in the UK, the TV movie is going to be available to watch on Sky TV and NOW starting June 1.

Mountainhead cast

The main quartet leading the Mountainhead cast are Steve Carell (The Office) as Randall, Jason Schwartzman (Queer) as Souper, Corey Michael Smith (Saturday Night) as Venis and Ramy Youssef (Ramy) as Jeff.

Also starring in Mountainhead are:

Mountainhead plot

Here is the official logline for Mountainhead:

“A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

Mountainhead trailer

Check out the trailer for Mountainhead right here.

Mountainhead | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Mountainhead | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube
Watch On

Mountainhead behind the scenes

Mountainhead was filmed in Park City, Utah.

In addition to Armstrong, the movie is executive produced by Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.

