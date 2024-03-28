Unfrosted: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jerry Seinfeld Netflix movie

Jerry Seinfeld was a central creator of one of the best TV shows of all time, Seinfeld, but he is making one of his rare ventures with the movies in the new Netflix original Unfrosted, which tackles one of the comedian's favorite topics: breakfast food. Specifically, the invention of the Pop Tart.

The second classic snack to get an origin movie in as many years (2023 brought us Flamin' Hot about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos), Seinfeld has been thinking about making a movie about the invention of the revolutionary toaster delicacy since 2018, with his obsession with it dating at least to a 2010 talk show appearance. It looks like he has pulled out all the stops to bring the story to life, including a massive ensemble cast of some of Hollywood's best comedians.

Find out about that and everything else you need to know about Unfrosted right here.

Netflix is going to premiere Unfrosted exclusively on the streaming service on May 3.

With it being available exclusively on streaming service, you will need to make sure you have a Netflix plan to watch it. The good news is that there are various subscription options to fit your budget.

After its release, we'll see if it deserves to be added to the list of best Netflix movies.

Unfrosted cast

It is an absolutely stacked cast for Unfrosted, featuring many of the biggest standups, sitcom and comedy movie stars of the last 20 years. This is the main cast that Netflix has listed for the movie:

But that's not all, in the trailer you'll also spot Peter Dinklage, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Drew Tarver, Tony Hale, Felix Solis, Maria Bakalova, Dean Norris, Kyle Dunnigan, Sebastian Maniscalco, Beck Bennett, Cedric the Entertainer, John Slattery, Jon Hamm, Aparna Nancherla, Andy Daly and Sarah Burns.

Image 1 of 8 Jim Gaffigan, Jerry Seinfeld, Fred Armisen and Melissa McCarthy in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix ) Hugh Grant in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix ) Drew Tarver, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Andy Daly in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix ) Christian Slater and Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix ) Amy Schumer and Max Greenfield in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson / Netflix ) Jerry Seinfeld, Cedric the Entertainer and Jim Gaffigan in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson / Netflix ) Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Melissa McCarthy and Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix ) Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan in Unfrosted (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Unfrosted plot

The script was co-written by Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin. Here is the official synopsis:

"Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen."

Seinfeld told Netflix's Tudum the silliness of the idea of grown men in suits talking about breakfast cereal all day served as the movie's inspiration. It appears to raise the bar beyond that though, as it looks to imitate the intensity of the space race that was also going on during the 1960s.

Unfrosted trailer

Watch the Unfrosted trailer directly below, just be ready to laugh.

Jerry Seinfeld directing

(Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix)

As we mentioned, Seinfeld does not do a lot of movies, but Unfrosted actually marks his first time directing a feature. He is not entirely new to directing, however, as he is credited for directing multiple stand-ups and other special performances, including two Colin Quinn stand-up specials. He also directed an episode of his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Still, it'll be fun to see how Seinfeld uses his comedic sensibilities as the director of Unfrosted.