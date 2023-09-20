Old Dads: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

What happens when an older guy, more set in his ways, becomes a dad for the first time and has to deal with all the new quirks of parenthood? Bill Burr aims to tell us, while also making us laugh, with his new comedy Old Dads.

A Netflix original movie coming out in 2023, Old Dads sees stand-up comedian Burr star, write and make his directing debut with this look at generational differences.

Here is everything that you need to know about Old Dads, from when it is coming out to who’s in it and more.

Old Dads lands on the Netflix streaming service on Friday, October 20.

Unlike other Netflix movies coming out in fall 2023 like Maestro, Nyad and The Killer, Old Dads is not getting a release in movie theaters and is exclusively streaming.

Old Dads plot

Bill Burr wrote the screenplay for Old Dads with Ben Tishler. Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987."

Old Dads cast

The three actors that play the three friends that become new fathers are Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

Burr broke out as a stand-up comedian, but is recognized for his acting roles in Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian and The King of Staten Island.

Cannavale is an Emmy-winning actor for Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire, whose other notable credits include Vinyl, Spy, Nine Perfect Strangers and Blonde.

Rounding out the main trio is Woodbine, who viewers will recognize from Halo, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Fargo and Ray.

Additional cast members include Katie Aselton (Bombshell), Rachel Harris (The Hangover), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Reign Edwards (Snowfall) and Miles Robbins (Blockers).

Old Dads trailer

Bill Burr is getting frustrated in the Old Dads trailer, which generally means he should be pretty funny. Watch it here:

How to watch Old Dads

When Old Dads premieres, Netflix is going to be the only way to watch the new movie. So if you want to see it, you'll need a Netflix subscription, which is available at a $6.99 per month starting price for a plan with ads. If you don’t want ads, those plans start at $15.49 per month. Netflix does not offer a free trial.