The Killer: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the David Fincher movie

It's been a while since either David Fincher or Michael Fassbender have had a new movie (2020 for the former, 2019 for the latter), but they are teaming up for a highly anticipated new 2023 movie, The Killer.

The Killer is one of the main highlights of Netflix's 2023 lineup of original movies, which has already seen the release of The Mother, Extraction 2, Murder Mystery 2 and more, with upcoming releases like Maestro and Heart of Stone.

We've got everything you need to know about The Killer — from release date to how to watch — right here.

The Killer is set to premiere on Netflix on November 10.

Before then, the movie is going to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

It is possible that the movie could make its way for an exclusive run in movie theaters before its November 10 streaming debut, as Glass Onion did in 2022, but to be clear, no official plans for that have been announced at this time. Should that change, we'll pass along the update here.

The Killer plot

The Killer is based on a graphic novel titled The Killer by Alexis Nolen. This big-screen adaptation is written by Andrew Kevin Walker. Here is the official synopsis:

"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal."

The Killer cast

Fassbender plays the titular role of the killer. 2023 marks the first time since 2019 that we'll be seeing the two-time Oscar-nominated actor on screen, and not just in The Killer, as he also stars in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins. Some of Fassbender's most noteworthy previous roles are as a young Magneto in the X-Men franchise, Prometheus, Steve Jobs, 12 Years a Slave, Shame and Hunger.

Tilda Swinton is also part of The Killer cast in an as yet unspecified role. Swinton is a prolific actress who in 2023 has already starred in Asteroid City and has Problemista upcoming (though the movie has been pushed to a current unknown date), while recent years have seen her star in Three Thousand Years of Longing, The Dead Don't Die, The Souvenir and in the MCU as the Ancient One.

The rest of The Killer cast is rounded out by Arliss Howard (Mank), Charles Parnell (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One), Gabriel Polanco (movie debut), Kerry O'Malley (Why Women Kill), Emiliano Pernia (Pickpockets), Sala Baker (Jungle Cruise) and Sophie Charlotte (All the Flowers).

The Killer trailer

There is no trailer for The Killer right now. When one becomes available we will add it right here.

David Fincher movies

Fincher is one of the most revered directors of his generation, having garnered multiple Oscar nominations for Best Director. Take a look at the complete list of movies that he directed to see why he has such a passionate base of fans:

Alien 3 (1992)

Seven (1995)

The Game (1997)

Fight Club (1999)

Panic Room (2002)

Zodiac (2007)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Social Network (2010)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gone Girl (2014)

Mank (2020)

Fincher has also had his hand in some of the biggest TV shows of the last decade, specifically for Netflix, with House of Cards and Mindhunter.

How to watch The Killer

As we mentioned above, time will tell if The Killer is going to play at all in movie theaters, but at the very least movie fans are going to be able to watch it on Netflix.

Of course, this requires a Netflix subscription, which has a price range of $6.99-$19.99 per month for different plans but not only gives you access to Fincher's latest but all the best Netflix shows on the streaming service right now.

Editor's note: a Basic Netflix plan is no longer an available option