Heart Of Stone: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the action thriller

Heart of Stone is an all-action Netflix movie that sees Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot play a kick-ass intelligence operative alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt among others. Gal plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who will do anything to ensure her organization holds on to its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Jamie Dornan, who plays Parker in Heart Of Stone, says: “The film takes you on a globe-trotting adventure with lots of twists and thrills, featuring some spectacular fighting skills from Gal. You’ll also see stunning locations like Lisbon, Iceland, Italy, Morocco and of course, my favorite, London. I mean where else would you shoot a spy action thriller?”

Here’s everything you need to know about Heart of Stone on Netflix…

Heart Of Stone will launch worldwide on Netflix on Friday, August 11, 2023, so not too long to wait for this summer blockbuster to arrive.

Is there a trailer for Heart Of Stone?

Yes a Heart Of Stone trailer has been released by Netflix and it looks action-packed. Take a look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the thick of it below...

Heart of Stone plot

Details of the Heart of Stone plot are being kept tightly under wraps but what we do know is that it follows intelligence operative Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot).

The Netflix synopsis says she is ‘the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset’. Thankfully, it seems Rachel is more than up to the job.

Heart of Stone cast — Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone

Gal Gadot plays spy agent Rachel in Heart Of Stone on Netflix. “Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic,” promises Gal. “It’s a super grounded, raw, action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain.”

Gal Gadot is best known for her role in Wonder Woman 1984 but has also starred in Fast & Furious, Keeping Up With The Joneses, Death on the Nile and Red Notice. She will play the Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White movie and Cleopatra in the film about the Egyptian queen.

Gal Gadot in the poster for Wonder Woman 1984. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jamie Dornan as Parker

Playing mystery character Parker in Heart of Stone is Jamie Dornan. Jamie’s turn as serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall chilled us to the bone. He also played Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey and has starred in The Tourist, A Private War, Belfast, My Dinner with Herve, Death and Nightingales and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist. (Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures)

Alia Bhatt as Keya

Alia Bhatt plays Keya in Heart of Stone. Alia is a huge star in her native India and has appeared in movies such as Highway, Gully Boy, Raazi and Darlings.

Alia Bhatt is playing Keya in Heart of Stone (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Heart of Stone?

Heart of Stone also stars Sophie Okonedo (Ratched, Slow Horses), Matthias Schweighöfer (The Swimmers), Jing Lusi (Gangs of London) and Paul Ready (Motherland).