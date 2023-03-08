The Tourist season 2: cast, plot and all we know about Jamie Dornan sequel

Elliot (Jamie Dornan) will be heading home to Ireland in season two.

Jamie Dornan fans will be delighted to hear The Tourist season 2 is in the works, with the action switching from Australia's Outback to Ireland.

Screenwriters Jack and Harry Williams — whose previous screenwriting hits include The Missing and One of Us — will once again be penning the scripts of a follow-up series that's expected to see Elliot returning to his home country.

The Tourist season 1 was a big hit when it launched on BBC One and the iPlayer last January, with 12 million people watching it in the first 30 days it was available online. It then went on to have similar success on HBO for US fans.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist,” said Jamie Dornan in a statement. “Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilized to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

Here's everything we know so far...

Filming is due to begin in April 2023 in Dublin, meaning a release date of 2024 is most likely. With the first season making a big splash when it launched in January 2022, the BBC could be aiming for a similar slot next year.

The Tourist season 1 was broadcast on HBO Max in the United States, however, the streaming service is not thought to be involved in the sequel.

When we get an official broadcast date and details of US transmission, we'll be sure to let you know!

Helen was a huge hit in season 1 — and fans will be pleased to know she is also appearing in season 2. (Image credit: BBC2/Two Brothers Productions)

The Tourist season 2 plot

The first series started with 'The Man' — whose name was revealed to be Elliot — waking up in Australia with total amnesia before he and Constable Helen Chambers became embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game with mysterious figures chasing them across Australia.

The BBC has confirmed the new series will see Helen accompanying Elliot back to Ireland as he tries to rediscover his roots, where they soon find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life.

As Elliot fights his own demons and Helen finds herself left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery, the pair are also forced to confront foes, old and new.

The series' creators Harry and Jack Williams said: "The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series 1.

"It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama."

The Tourist season 2 cast

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Belfast) is confirmed to return as Elliot, while Australian actress Danielle Macdonald (Bird Box) will also be back as Constable Helen Chambers.

With the action switching to Ireland, we're sure there will be plenty of new cast members announced in the months to come, yet with the BBC mentioning "old and new foes" there could be a few familiar faces from the first series returning.

Damon Herriman had a memorable role as DI Lachlan Rogers, who was jailed for murdering Rodney Lammon last time out, but whether he'll be reprising that character is unconfirmed at this stage.

When we hear more, we'll let you know.

The Tourist season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll share it with you as soon as it lands.