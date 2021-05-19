'The Tourist' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know about the twisty thriller

The Tourist is set to bring mystery and intrigue to BBC1 and HBO Max and some tantalising first look shots have been released of the powerful forthcoming drama.

Created and penned by award-winning brothers Harry and Jack Williams, whose previous credits include Liar, The Missing and Baptiste, the series sees Jamie Dornan as a mysterious character known as "The Man," who faces huge danger as he searches for his identity in the Australian outback.

Here’s everything we know about The Tourist...

The series will air on BBC1 in the UK and HBO Max in the US over the coming months and we will update here as soon as we have a confirmed date.

What is the plot of The Tourist?

Jamie Dornan is feeling the heat in The Tourist. (Image credit: © Two Brothers Pictures (photographer: Ian Routledge))

The twist-laden, action-packed, darkly comic drama follows The Man, a Brit, who has ended up Down Under and finds himself being chased by a massive truck, which is attempting to drive him off the road.

After a breathtaking pursuit, The Man wakes up some time later in hospital but has no idea of his name or identity. But as people from his past return to haunt him, he faces a race against time to get to the truth about who he once was and who he is now before he is discovered by those who want to silence him forever...

“The Tourist has some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read,” says Dornan. “I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

“We're hugely excited about this show. It's tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake,” add the Williams brothers.

Who’s in the cast of The Tourist?

Along with Dornan, best known for The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey films, the drama also stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cakes) as rookie probationary constable Helen Chambers.

“Helen is a fascinating and intriguing character, I fell in love with her on page one,” says Macdonald. “I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn’t put them down! I’m so excited to get to be a part of this incredible project and I can’t wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team.”

Meanwhile Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill) is waitress Luci.

"This story is unique and I'm excited to be a part of bringing it to life with this brilliant team,” reveals Brune-Franklin. “I'm looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of these scripts with the wonderfully intriguing character of Luci. It's very exciting to be working on such a great project in Australia — it's going to be a lot of fun."

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing) also appears as Billy, an American who gets embroiled in the chase, and Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry) is Kostas, a wealthy but shady businessman. Meanwhile Hugo Weaving, who was set to play quirky cop DI Lachlan Rogers, has had to leave the production due to scheduling issues and has been replaced by Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).

How many episodes of The Tourist are there?

Jamie Dornan finds jeopardy in the outback in The Tourist. (Image credit: © Two Brothers Pictures (photographer: Ian Routledge))

There are six 60-minute instalments.

Is there a trailer for The Tourist?

Not yet, but we’ll pop it up here as soon as it’s available.