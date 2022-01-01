Here's how to watch The Tourist online anywhere in the world.

The Tourist is a new action-packed thriller that's set to kick off 2022 with a bang. This six-part drama follows "The Man" (Jamie Dornan), a nameless British man who finds himself being run off the road by a huge truck in the Australian Outback.

After this chase, he wakes up later in hospital without any clue of who he is. On top of his amnesia, he's also got to grapple with some people from his past coming back to haunt him as he races to find out the truth about who he once was (and who he is now).

Dornan said The Tourist has "some of the most exciting scripts I've ever read", and it's sure to be an explosive series that you do not want to miss.

Here's how to watch The Tourist online from anywhere in the world so you can follow this mystery man's journey...

How to watch 'The Tourist' online in the UK

The Tourist premieres on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on New Year's Day (Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022). For details on more of the shows you can enjoy throughout the festive season, check out our Christmas TV Guide.

How to watch 'The Tourist' online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch The Tourist via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Tourist' online in the US

The Tourist is one of the many BBC shows coming to HBO Max over the coming months. We don't have an exact date for when it will arrive on the streaming platform, though.