How to watch The Last of Us season 2: stream the new season & the first
The post-apocalyptic thriller returns
The biggest new TV show which you can watch right now is The Last of Us season 2, with the post-apocalyptic thriller series returning to screens on Sunday, April 13.
US: HBO (& live TV streaming) | Max
UK: Sky TV | Now TV
AU: Max
Watch abroad with a VPN
The Last of Us season 2 returns us to a world in which the Cordyceps fungus turns poeple into zombie-like monsters, and so people live in communes with the dangers of the creatures, the military and the Firefly rebels all breathing down their necks. The first season was a huge success and had people clamoring for more.
The first season is about a man named Joel who has to escort a young girl called Ellie across the US, while they learn about each other. In season 2 of The Last of Us, five years has passed and the world is just as dangerous as before, and Joel and Ellie's actions are catching up with them.
So here's how to watch The Last of Us season 2, as well as the first season if you need to catch up.
How to watch The Last of Us season 2 in the US
You can watch the new season of The Last of Us in two ways: streaming online, or on cable.
Let's start with the latter: season 2 will debut on HBO on Sunday, April 13 at 9 pm ET/PT, as well as on HBO Latino, and it'll repeat on both channels at multiple times over the next few days.
Each new episode will air at the same time weekly.
You may already have HBO as part of your cable plan but if not, several live TV streaming services offer it as add-on packages. Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV offer it, if you pay a little more each month. Sling TV is the cheapest option, and you can find more about Sling TV deals here.
If you don't need to watch The Last of Us season 2 live, then you can catch it on demand using the streaming service Max, which costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one.
Each episode of the new season of The Last of Us will hit Max after it airs on HBO. The first season of the show is also all on Max for you to watch.
How to watch The Last of Us season 2 in the UK
You've got two options to watch The Last of Us season 2 in the UK, as both Sky TV and Now TV will let you stream the show. The first episode will land on Monday, April 14, with new ones dropping weekly.
The first season of The Last of Us is all on those two streaming services too.
Sky Atlantic will likely also broadcast the episode, if you'd rather watch it on the live channel.
Thanks to recent price changes, a subscription to Sky TV only costs £15 per month for its essential plan, and that's only one you'll need to watch The Last of Us. You can save more money by signing up for long-term contracts or using our guide to Sky TV deals.
How to watch The Last of Us season 2 in Australia
You'll get to enjoy a shiny new streaming service to enjoy The Last of Us season 2 in Australia; it'll come to the brand-new streaming service Max, which only released in Oz in early April.
Episodes will roll out weekly beginning on Monday, April 14, and will only be able to be watching on the streamer.
Max begins at $11.99 monthly for its ad-supported plan or $119.99 for the annual version, with pricier tiers to lose ads or get more features. However if you sign up before Wednesday, April 31, you get a discount of $4 per for your first month or $40 for the year, whichever you sign up for.
That's a change from the first season, which came to Binge, as lots of HBO-made content was pulled from Binge upon the release of Max.
How to watch The Last of Us season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Last of Us season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
