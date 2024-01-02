The Tourist season 2 episode 4 recap: Who is 'Miss Cassidy'?

* The Tourist season 2 episode 4 recap contains spoilers *

After learning he has a son — Fergal McDonnell — Elliot heads to his mother's house and she fills him in on a little bit more of Cassidy family history, before they're forced to make a hasty escape. Meanwhile, Frank McDonnell is infuriated by the bombshell about his grandson and is determined to get his revenge, as this thriller really hots up...

Who is 'Miss Cassidy'?

The fourth episode starts by taking us back to that mysterious diver, who we saw retrieving a suitcase from a plane beneath the sea at the end of the first episode — and not before time. But what’s in the suitcase? Is it the thing that Frank McDonnell has been after all these years?

Meanwhile, Niamh Cassidy is digging up a similar suitcase but is furious when she finds it. Does this mean there were originally two cases and one was stolen? Why is she so upset? Either way, while she shoves it back into the hole, the mysterious diver is busy burying hers. However we get a big clue as to who this woman is when the taxi driver calls her ‘Miss Cassidy’? Is she Eugene's sister and has she betrayed Niamh?

Did Frank REALLY not know the truth about Fergal?

Elsewhere, Eugene calls Frank and says he's Fergal’s father. Frank says he didn’t know that, but we’re not sure we believe him. He was very keen to keep Fergal around in the last episode. Did he want to keep him around so he could use him as leverage against Elliot? If he did know the truth, why would he lie about it? Hmmm...

What's in that suitcase?

But never mind about that, because Frank is now unloading some key plot info. It seems before his father died in America over 40 years ago, he sent Frank something important, however the plane went down in the sea. Frank sent a diver down to retrieve the bags, but he didn’t return and he suspects Niamh Cassidy is responsible and still has it to this day.

If Elliot gets it back, Frank says he’ll return Fergal… And the name of the man who went to retrieve the bags? Elliot Stanley. But what's in that case?

Later on Detective Ruari Slater walks into a bar and bumps into… Ethan! Oh man, imagine the craic these guys are going to have!

Who was Elliot's uncle?

Elsewhere, Donal McDonnell finishes his drink and returns home to his wife Claire and confronts her about Fergal's parentage. We kind of assumed this was what Donal was so furious with Elliot about, but it seems he’s only just found out, so imagine how livid he is with Elliot now! Seconds later, Fergal walks in during their argument and learns the truth as well.

Claire speaks to Fergal later on and says his father — and we presume she means Donal — thinks it would be best if he left town for a bit, so they pack him off to study Irish at college.

Later on, Elliot visits his mother who finds the news about her newly-discovered grandson hilarious. Yet the mood soon changes when Elliot asks his mum about the thing she took from Frank all those years ago. She responds by telling him the story about how Frank murdered her brother — Elliot’s uncle — with a million-pound bottle of whisky, which puts a different spin on things. However, Niamh does say she will help him in his bid to get his son back. But we're desperate to know more about Elliot's uncle...

That evening, while Elliot and Helen discuss their matrimonial future, Niamh is getting her camo gear on and preparing for the private army that is almost certainly coming for them. When they arrive, an almighty gun battle erupts, while Eugene, Helen and Niamh escape through a back door.

Will Helen survive?!

The next morning Elliot receives a call from his son Fergal who wants to meet with him. Niamh asks him to take some of her crew with him for safety, but he refuses and sets off with Helen, who clearly is increasingly desperate to leave Ireland.

Elsewhere, when Claire gets back from dropping off Fergal, she finds Frank waiting for her and he’s absolutely furious. If he had always known the truth about Fergal then he's putting on a good performance since it came out.

He says Fergal needs to prove his loyalty to the McDonnell clan — but what’s he going to make him do? Betray his biological father? Is Elliot being lured into a trap by his son? Or is Frank using Fergal as bait?

We don't have to wait long before we get an answer, as when Elliot and Helen get to the (very remote) meeting place, they spot a suspicious guy wandering about, who they overpower and force to reveal Fergal's location. When they find him, the youngster tells them he didn’t want to call, but Frank insists before Elliot goes on to explain that while he’s done a lot of bad stuff in his past, he’s a changed man and would never abandon his son, as he did before. But their heart-to-heart is soon interrupted by Donal and his men, who take Elliot and Helen away. Some first day at college for Fergal!

The McDonnells take the couple to the woods, where Lena is waiting for them. She tells him she wants to see him suffer and then shoots Helen in the stomach! Shit!