The UK's most watched drama series in 2022 returns for a fresh six episodes, with Jamie Dornan's amnesiac Elliott Stanley still trying to discover the painful truth about his past — and The Tourist season 2 finds its way to our screens on New Year's Day to bring in 2024.

You can watch The Tourist season 2 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch The Tourist on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

The first Bafta-nominated series of The Tourist saw Dornan's (The Fall) unnamed character wake up in hospital without a clue of who he is or how he got there. With only a mysterious piece of paper in his pocket telling him to meet a stranger in a café, he is soon set on perilous mission across the Australian outback to rediscover his identity while avoiding the pursuit of deadly assailants hell bent on stopping him.

The Tourist season 2 transfers the action halfway around the world to the protagonist's homeland of Ireland. But if he thought that meant he was in for a quiet life, he's proved wrong before long when he's subject to a violent kidnapping. Good craic, this isn't.

At least this time he has somebody watching his back, with love interest Helen Chambers played by Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$) having accompanied Elliott to the Emerald Isle to help him decipher the mysteries that lay in his past. Can he work out why so many people wish him ill? And how does the dangerous McDonnell family fit in?

Ready to go on a brand new adventure with Elliott and Danielle? Here's how to watch The Tourist season 2 online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch The Tourist in the UK

The BBC is airing The Tourist season 2 on BBC One in the UK. Episode 1 goes out on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1) at 9 pm UK, with the second at the same time the next day. Thereafter, episodes will air weekly on Sunday evenings at 9 pm UK, until the season finale on Sunday, January 28. Can't wait? All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer from Monday, January 1. You can take our choice of the best TV dramas BBC iPlayer too. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

How to watch The Tourist season 2 in the US

US fans will be able to watch The Tourist season 2 on Netflix, after the streaming service recently announced that it obtained the rights from HBO's Max platform.

The six episodes of season 2 will land on Netflix US on Thursday, February 29. And if you haven't yet seen the season 1 or want to watch again, that will hit the platform on February 1.

How to watch The Tourist season 2 in Australia

Just like the first run, you can watch The Tourist season 2 on the Stan streaming service Down Under. It will be available to watch there from Tuesday, January 2.

Stan plans start from $10 a month for its most basic plan, but you can give it a try with the service's 30-day free trial.

The season 2 premiere of The Tourist will be broadcast at 9 pm UK on BBC One on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1) 2024. It will be available to watch on the same day online on the iPlayer.

It can be watched in Australia from Tuesday, January 2. While those in the US will need to wait until February 29.

The UK broadcast schedule is as follows (all times in UK):

Episode 1 – January 1 at 9 pm

Episode 2 – January 2 at 9 pm

Episode 3 – January 7 at 9 pm

Episode 4 – January 14 at 9 pm

Episode 5 – January 21 at 9 pm

Episode 6 – January 28 at 9 pm

Note that all six episodes will be available to watch in the UK on the BBC iPlayer from Monday, January 1.

All you need to know about The Tourist season 2

The Tourist season 2 trailer

What is The Tourist season 2 cast? Jamie Dornan as Elliott Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Réginal-Roland Kudiwu as Monsieur Tioté

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell

Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell

Mark McKenna as Fergel McDonnell

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

Who is Jamie Dornan? Jamie Dornan is a 41-year-old actor and model from Holywood, County Down in Northern Ireland. His first acting role was in Sofia Coppola's 2006 film Marie Antoinette, with his first notable small screen performance as the Huntsman in ABC's fantasy series Once Upon a Time. Outside of the The Tourist, he is probably best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise and as a serial killer in The Fall. Dornan is married to actress and musician Amelia Warner, with whom he has three children.