'Motherland' Season 3 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Motherland Season 3 is heading to BBC2 with more school run drama and playdate politics.

Sharon Horgan's hilarious comedy explores the ups and downs of modern middle-class parenting, bringing to life all those parents you have clogging up your social media pages. From the alpha mum to the frazzled mum and everyone in between... school gate rivalry has never been so fierce.

Follow Julia, Liz and Kevin as they navigate their way through school PTA fundraisers, frantic kids birthday parties and dreaded coffee mornings — all made more bearable with plenty of red wine!

After a brilliant Christmas special in 2020, Motherland fans were left wanting more. The last time we saw a new series on our screens was back in October 2019 when Season 2 aired... but finally the third instalment is on the horizon and we have got all the details.

Motherland is returning to BBC2 this spring. The BBC hasn't released an exact date yet, but as soon as it has been announced we will update this page.

Here are all the places you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before the third series starts...

Who stars?

Anna Maxwell Martin is back as seriously stressed mum of two, Julia, who is trying — and failing — to find that perfect work/life balance.

Julia is joined at the school gates by single mum, Liz, played by Diane Morgan, who says what she thinks and hilariously manages to get away with it.

Kevin, played by Paul Ready, is a super-enthusiastic, hapless stay-at-home dad who spends most of his time desperate to impress everyone, throwing himself into the latest fundraising event just to fit in.

Amanda, the perfectly poised alpha mum, who is the queen bee of the popular mum gang, is blonde, beautiful, utterly organised and totally phoney.

Also returning for Season 3 is Tanya Moodie as larger than life, party animal Meg, while Phillipa Dunne also stars as Amanda's loyal and downtrodden friend, Anne.

What is the plot?

Expect more trials and tribulations from the world of parenting as Julia, Liz and Kevin try their best to fit in at the school gates. Can Julia find a way to juggle her time between her kids and the demands of working full time with a husband who is never around? Will Liz ever care who she offends with her brilliantly brutal honesty? And will Kevin ever manage to impress queen bee Amanda with his embarrassing but endearing try-hard antics?

Is there a trailer of Motherland Season 3?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will update this page.