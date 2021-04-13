Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael in 'Line of Duty'?

Patricia Carmichael - or Detective Chief Superintendent Carmichael to her colleagues - is back in Line of Duty for Season 6. Fans of Jed Mercurios' crime thriller will know that this isn't the first time we have seen DCS Carmichael after she played a pivotal role in Line of Duty Season 5 in 2019.

But what do we know about the character?

Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael?

Patricia Carmichael is a Detective Chief Superintendent in the East Midlands Constabulary and the head of AC-3. Just like her nemesis Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), she is a seasoned and experienced anti-corruption officer.

What did Patricia Carmichael get up to in Season 5?

The last time we saw no-nonsense DCS Carmichael was in Season 5 when she was brought in as an independent investigator to look into the suspicions surrounding Ted Hastings.

As part of her investigation into our beloved Ted, DCS Carmichael questioned him about the large amount of cash that was found in the hotel room where he'd been living since the breakdown of his marriage.

He explained that it was given to him by Mark Moffatt as part of a deal over The Kettle Bell Complex... however, Ted is left red-faced when Carmichael revealed there were no transactions made of that amount of money on the company's accounts and that Moffatt has denied handing over any money at all.

Under fire for getting into debt and not disclosing it to Central Police, Carmichael then quizzed Ted on the fact he went to HMP Blackthorn to visit known OCG leader Lee Banks just hours before John Corbett was murdered.

Accusing him of exposing Corbett's true identity and therefore conspiracy to murder, Carmichael then openly accused Ted of being H, how ever it was later revealed it's actually Gill Biggeloe who is part of the four corrupt senior ranking names in Central Police.

Thankfully Ted was let off with a final warning and lived to rule AC-12 for another day, however could DCS Carmichael’s return spell more trouble for the Superintendent?

Is DCS Patricia Carmichael back to cause more headaches for Ted? (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

Who plays DCS Patricia Carmichael?

DCS Patricia Carmichael is played by TV star Anna Maxwell Martin, who is known for her role as Julia in the brilliant BBC comedy Motherland.

She has also starred in shows like Bleak House and Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None.

Speaking of her return to Line of Duty, Anna says: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.’

Line of Duty airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past series and missed episode on BBC iPlayer.