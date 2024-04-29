Martin Compston calls for EastEnders LEGEND to join Line of Duty as new villain

Martin Compston shared his hopes on seeing an EastEnders legend in Line of Duty.

Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston has revealed that he would like EastEnders legend Danny Dyer to join the cast as a new villain.

Martin became a household name playing the much-loved DI Steve Arnott, a police officer working in the anti-corruption unit AC-12 who helped expose corrupt coppers in the force.

The actor will next be seen on our screens in Soccer Aid, competing against former EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter.

Now, Martin has teased that Danny would make a great addition to the show as a "bent copper."

He told The Mirror: "[Danny] would be a great shout [as a 'bent copper' on the show]. Danny is something else, honestly, he is one of our treasures. He is a wonderful actor — it would be good to see [him] in there."

In 2021, Line of Duty was officially named the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century, after 15.24 million viewers tuned into the highly anticipated season six finale.

Could Danny Dyer swap Albert Square for AC-12? (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Since then, fans have been patiently waiting to find out if Line of Duty season 7 will be in the works.

Unfortunately, Martin won't be reprising his role as Steve anytime soon as he revealed in the same interview that there are "no immediate plans" for more episodes.

He said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

Martin's Line of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar, who played Ted Hastings, previously suggested that the hit BBC drama could return to our screens as a movie and cast his doubts on a full series.

He apparently told The Sun: “I’m not sure what shape it’ll take... someone was talking about a film or maybe, you know, two 90 minutes or three episodes.

“I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there. It depends on what they come up with.”

Seasons 1 - 6 of Line of Duty are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.