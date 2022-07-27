Line of Duty could get movie version reveals Adrian Dunbar

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar has revealed that the hit show could potentially become a movie.

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, who played fan-favourite Ted Hastings, has suggested that the hit BBC drama could return to our screens as a movie and cast his doubts on a full series.

He apparently told The Sun (opens in new tab): “I’m not sure what shape it’ll take . . . someone was talking about a film or maybe, you know, two 90 minutes or three episodes.

“I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there. It depends what they come up with.”

The TV star also supposedly revealed that he has a “feeling” fans will hear more on the show’s future “before September is out.”

He added: "It certainly would be nice to get back to Belfast where we've always had good fun."

Line of Duty fans have been patiently waiting to find out if there will be a season 7 and rumours sparked for a new series after Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) posted a picture of him and co-star Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) having dinner with the series creator Jed Mercurio and Adrian, where he captioned the picture: “Talking tattoo designs ❤️”

A post shared by Martin Compston (@mrmartincompston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Appearing on Good Morning Britain in June, the pair addressed the rumours of an upcoming season.

Talking to presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, the stars revealed that they were keen to return.

Martin said of their cast friendship that: "We did say if we ever got 12 million we’d get tattoos AC12 million, but we haven’t got it yet. If we ever do another series, I think it’ll be something we all do together then.”

"So are you then? Doing another series?” Kate questioned.

"Nothing’s planned as yet, we just went out for a nice meal," Vicky replied.

"Teases, the lot of you!" Kate called out.

"No, I'm telling the truth. Nothing planned and set in stone. Like Martin said before, we always have a long break in between series so it’s not really too abnormal to what we normally do,” Vicky said.

Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming, Martin Compston as Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin added: "We’ve done ten years now and the fact that people still want to see the show is amazing — and if there’s still a story to be told, I’m sure Jed will bring us back."

Last year, Line of Duty was officially named the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century , after a whopping 15.24 million viewers tuned into the highly anticipated season six finale.