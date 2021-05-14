How to watch Line of Duty series six online anywhere in the world - you need to see it!

Here's how to watch the new series of Line of Duty online wherever you are in the world... over 15 million viewers caught the finale so it's worth watching! It's without doubt the most talked about show of the year. **Warning some mild spoilers for season six below**

Line of Duty series six has been the must see show of 2021. So if you've not caught it yet here's how to watch Line of Duty series six online anywhere in the world.

The whole series has now been broadcast on BBC1, but all the episodes are still available to watch, plus the older series.

The new season of Line of Duty sees Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and (newly promoted) DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) back for a new case, and this time they're joined by AC-12 newcomer DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

One surprise that the new series has brought is that DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) is now no longer part of AC-12 but instead working alongside new pivotal character DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald.

DCI Davidson is the senior officer on Operation Lighthouse, which is looking to solve the murder of journalist Gail Vella. But DCI Davidson is now the focus of AC-12's investigations... what does she have to hide?

There is, of course, still the big question that everyone wants answered - who is H?

We now know - or think we know - that H is in fact four corrupt officers and not just one person. But while Ted and his team have worked out the identity of 3 members of the group, who is the fourth?

How to watch Line of Duty series six for free online in the UK

You can watch Line of Duty season 6 for free on BBC iPlayer. All 7 episodes are there to stream right now!

Seasons one to five are also available to watch for free on iPlayer if you want to catch up.

How to watch Line of Duty series six online from abroad

How to watch Line of Duty series six in the US

The first episode of Line of Duty will premiere exclusively on BritBox on May 18, 2021.