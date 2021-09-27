Here's our guide to the best BBC series on Netflix to enjoy right now. The BBC is known for its hard-hitting drama and fun entertainment shows and now you can catch up with the best of them on Netflix...

Best BBC series on Netflix

Bodyguard

Penned by Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line Of Duty, this tense thriller follows war veteran Sgt. David Budd (Richard Madden), who thwarts a terror attack and ends up on protection duty, guarding controversial politician Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). No spoilers here but safe to say Julia finds herself in the line of fire and David comes under suspicion himself. Is he as innocent as we think? The twists and turns keep coming, so prepare for a bumpy ride!

What the critics say: IndieWire writes: "Ten minutes in, and viewers will want to binge all six hours of the new Netflix-distributed series."

The Serpent

When you watch this drama, starring Tahar Rahim as merciless killer Charles Sobhraj, you’ll find it hard to believe it’s based on real life. But the series tells the true story of ruthless Sobhraj, known as the Serpent, a psychopathic conman and murderer who was the chief suspect in the unsolved murders of up to 20 young backpackers who’d been travelling the famous "hippie route" across India, Thailand and Nepal in the 1970s. The series shows how he and his glamorous girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, played by Victoria star Jenna Coleman, managed to evade capture for so long despite being wanted across three continents. We guarantee you’ll be gripped.

What the critics say: The Guardian says: "Tahar Rahim shines as ice-cold killer Sobhraj."

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Peaky Blinders

It’s the gangland crime drama that’s had viewers gripped for five seasons, and its popularity shows no sign of diminishing. Starring Cillian Murphy as the ruthless crime boss Tommy Shelby, the series follows a notorious gang in Birmingham in 1919. In the aftermath of WW1, Shelby is determined to climb to the top of the ladder, no matter the cost. The show also stars Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Sam Neill and Adrien Brody. Bear in mind, the Peaky Blinders are a gang that sews razor blades into their caps, so it’s not all going to be easy watching!

What the critics say: The Guardian writes: “It is a thrilling revelation of wrong-footings and revenge.”

Number of seasons: 5

Episodes: 5-6 per season

The Great British Bake-Off

Known as the Great British Baking Show in the US, Bake-Off is the perfect antidote to difficult times. There are no sob stories or shouting judges here — just a group of 12 talented bakers in a tent, looking to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and become star baker. Sit back and prepare to be impressed as the contestants work through the technical challenge and the signature bake. But it’s the showstopper that will really take your breath away and have you running to the nearest patisserie. Series 11 is now on Netflix and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas both add to the fun but if you missed out first time around, you can watch all the previous series including those with former judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

What the critics say: Yahoo writes: “GBBO is reliably comforting fare for this time of year and a welcome distraction.”

Number of seasons: 11

Episodes: 10 per season

People Just do Nothing

Starring Asim Chaudhry as failed entrepreneur Chabuddy G, this brilliant mockumentary follows a group of MCs from London as they indulge their passion for pirate radio. They run Kurupt FM, which pumps out drum and bass, from Brentford in West London. If you missed it the first time around, jump on board as the first series is available on Netflix. The series even spawned a movie People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan which was released earlier this year. Alla Mustafa stars as Anthony ‘MC Grindah’ Zografis, the MC and founder of the station.

What the critics say: Vodzilla writes: “Take Alan Partridge, mix in some Ali G and sprinkle in a bit of Spinal Tap, and make everyone wear baseball caps. That’s the recipe for People Just Do Nothing, which grew from a web series to one of the BBC’s best shows.”

Number of seasons: 5 (but only season one is on Netflix).

Episodes: 4 per series

We hope you enjoyed our best BBC series on Netflix piece!