Peaky Blinders movie: cast and everything we know about crime drama's continuation

Cue up "Red Right Hand," because the Peaky Blinders are back, this time with their own movie. After six beloved seasons, a Peaky Blinders movie is officially on the way via Netflix, with show creator Steven Knight, series star Cillian Murphy and director Tom Harper teaming up to continue the story of Tommy Shelby and his family.

After a lot of speculation that a Peaky Blinders movie was on the way, Netflix officially confirmed it on June 4, teasing that production would begin later in 2024, more than two years after the final episode of the show aired for fans.

When is the movie coming out? Who else is starring in it? Here is everything that we know about the Peaky Blinders movie right now.

We don't have any information on a Peaky Blinders movie release date at this time.

As we said, production on the Peaky Blinders movie is expected to begin in late 2024, meaning you can forget about the idea that the movie could be added to the slate of 2024 new movies. Instead, the earliest that we would likely get the Peaky Blinders movie is mid 2025.

With the movie being made by Netflix, we also don't know if it is going to be one of the rare Netflix original movies to get a release in movie theaters or if it's going to premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

As any news about the movie's release is announced we'll update it here.

Peaky Blinders cast

The only confirmed member of the Peaky Blinders cast at this point is Cillian Murphy. Even after winning an Oscar for Best Actor in Oppenheimer, to many Murphy's most iconic role is likely always going to be Thomas Shelby, so it'll be exciting for him to don the cap once again.

Deadline, who first reported that the movie was greenlit, spoke with Murphy, who said on reprising his character: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

As for other alums of the shows, we'll just have to wait and see whether they are going to reprise their roles for the movie. But it would be hard to imagine a Peaky Blinders movie without Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Harry Kirton, Ned Dennehy and more, so fingers crossed.

Peaky Blinders plot

The last time that we saw Tommy Shelby he was riding off into the sunset, with it revealed that his supposed brain tumor was a ploy and he is not going to die. But having taken care of all of his affairs believing his time was up, for the first time in a long time Tommy's road is wide open.

That being said, there are no confirmed plot details on the Peaky Blinders movie, aside from the fact that show creator Steve Knight wrote the script and that he has previously said it is supposed to take place during World War Two.

Peaky Blinders trailer

There is no trailer for the Peaky Blinders movie at this time. When one is available we'll add it right here.

Tom Harper movies

Tom Harper is himself a Peaky Blinders alum, having directed the final three episodes of the first season. He now returns for the movie adaptation. As for what else Harper has done in his career, here is a list of his feature film directing credits:

The Scouting Books for Boys (2009)

War Book (2014)

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2014)

Wild Rose (2018)

The Aeronauts (2019)

Heart of Stone (2023)

How to watch Peaky Blinders

In case you want to catch up with Peaky Blinders ahead of the the movie's release, all six seasons are available to stream exclusively on Netflix in the US. In the UK, the show is also available on Netflix, as well as BBC iPlayer.