Dune: Part Two — release date, cast and everything we know about the Dune sequel

Moviegoers are getting to return to Arrakis and the rest of the galaxy in 2023 with Dune: Part Two. The highly anticipated sequel to the critically-acclaimed blockbuster sci-fi movie Dune is sure to be one of the biggest new movies of 2023, with Frank Herbert's famous sci-fi novel expected to get an epic big-screen conclusion.

Just about all the major players from 2021's Dune are back for the sequel, including director Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and more, as well as some big additions playing major characters.

Dune made more than $400 million worldwide and won six Oscars (out of 10 total nominations), so that's a lot for the sequel to live up to.

Here’s everything that we know right now about Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two arrives just a little more than two years after Dune first arrived on screen, with the sequel holding a release date of November 3, 2023.

With Dune: Part Two production wrapping on December 12 (as shared by Timothée Chalamet on Instagram, which you can see below), the countdown to the movie's release can begin in earnest.

Dune: Part Two cast

Dune was certainly not lacking in star power, but Dune: Part Two may have raised the bar with its additions to the cast.

First off, Timothée Chalament continues to lead the way as Paul Atreides, the young man forced into leadership and having to come to grips with his destiny. Also returning are Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Arteides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam and Stephen McKinnley Henderson as Thufir Hawat.

The new Dune cast members include Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling) as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die) as Lady Margot, Souheila Yacoub (No Man's Land) as Shishakli and Christopher Walken (Outlaws) as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part Two plot

After the events of the first movie introduced us to the players and saw the Harkonnen's strike first against the Atreides, it comes down to Paul to unite a group of people who can get revenge and save the universe. Here is the official synopsis:

"This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part Two trailer

There is no trailer for Dune: Part Two just yet. When we have one, we'll be sure to share it here.

Denis Villeneuve movies

Director Denis Villeneuve has become a very respected figure in Hollywood. Not only did he earn praise for his handling of the first Dune movie, but he has been at the helm of some of the most heralded movies of the last decade or so. Here is a look at his complete filmography:

How to watch Dune

If you're looking to catch up with Dune before the sequel comes out, you can stream it on HBO Max; it is also available via digital on-demand.

Also, if you’re interested, you can watch David Lynch's version of Dune from 1984 for free on Tubi or Amazon Freevee.