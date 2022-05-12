The Outlaws season 2: release month, cast, plot and everything we know

The Outlaws will be returning to the streets of Bristol next month.

The Outlaws season 2 is back on BBC One next month for more criminal capers.

The first series was the BBC's comedy launch of 2021 and has already been streamed 11 million times on BBC iPlayer. Like the first season, the BBC comedy will continue to follow the seven strangers who were first thrown together whilst doing community service in Bristol.

With the second season set to follow right on from the first season, here's everything we know about The Outlaws season 2...

The Outlaws season 2 is due to return to BBC One in June 2022. The first season is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

We don't know yet when the second season will hit Prime Video. However, since the first only debuted on the streaming service on April 1, we expect season 2 won't drop onto Prime Video for a few months yet.

The Outlaws season 2 cast

The second season will see the return of our seven titular 'Outlaws': Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken as Frank, writer and star Stephen Merchant as Greg, Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna and Eleanor Tomlinson as Gabby.

Also set to star are: Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, Aiyana Goodfellow, Claes Bang, Dolly Wells, Julia Davis and Ian McElhinney.

Stephen Merchant heads the cast of The Outlaws. (Image credit: BBC)

The Outlaws season 2 plot

The second season picks right up where the first left off.

*spoilers ahead*

If you need a refresher, the group are currently still completing their community service together whilst the police are still trying to figure out who killed Spider.

Although the police were convinced it was Ben (Gamba Cole) who shot him, the other Outlaws successfully convinced them that the charges wouldn't stand up in court.

The BBC has since released a synopsis for the new season. It reads: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences — but now they must face the fallout from their actions.

If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins — but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to add one into our guide as and when it is released!

In the meantime, the BBC has released a slew of first-look images which you can see below...