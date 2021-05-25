What countries is Tubi available in?

In the crowded streaming marketplace, ad-supported (AVOD) platforms like Tubi have been growing in popularity for their access to free movies and TV shows. But what viewers currently have access to Tubi?

Tubi is owned by the Murdoch-led Fox Corporation, which bought the AVOD service in 2020 . The Fox Corporation is separate from 21st Century Fox (now owned by Disney), making Tubi Fox's horse in the streaming races.

Tubi is keeping its focus on just a handful of countries, rather than going for global streaming domination (at least right now). Tubi is currently available to viewers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

The streaming service is available on more than 25 streaming devices, according to the company. That includes Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, smart TVs and more.

According to Tubi’s most recent data, announced in September 2020, the service has 33 million monthly active users across the regions.

Tubi offers viewers more than 20,000 movies and TV shows from different Hollywood studios, and has been working to expand its offerings since the Fox acquisition. This has included signing an exclusive content deal with Drafthouse Films; entering content deals with Anime studio Shout! Factory and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud; adding nearly 100 live local news channels to its platform; and the plan to debut 140-plus hours of original content starting in fall 2021.

“At Fox Entertainment, we’re engaging every part of the company, including FOX Alternative Entertainment and Bento Box, to develop original titles for Tubi,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Working together as one, we are combining all of our skills and talents with Tubi’s data-driven technology, to produce original content that speaks directly to Tubi’s passionate streaming audience.”