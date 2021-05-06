Tubi adds nearly 40 films from Drafthouse
That means nearly 40 Drafthouse films are now available for free on Tubi.
Tubi along with Drafthouse Films and Giant Pictures today announced that they've teamed up to bring nearly 40 Drafthouse titles to the free, advertising-supported streaming service.
The additions join more than 30,000 movies and TV shows from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio.
“Alamo Drafthouse has an undeniable reputation of giving cinephiles across the country a one-of-a-kind experience, and we can’t wait for our movie-loving audience to explore these premium indie titles,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer for Tubi, said in a press release. “As the exclusive home to this eclectic slate of films, we’re proud to support Alamo Drafthouse and the independent filmmaking community.”
The films included with the Tubi deal are:
- 20,000 Days on Earth
- A Band Called Death
- A Field In England
- Ambassador
- Amira & Sam
- Borgman
- Bullhead
- Cheap Thrills
- Confetti of the Mind
- Dangerous Men
- Graceland
- I Declare War
- Klown
- Klown Forever
- Men & Chicken
- Miami Connection
- Mood Indigo
- Ms. 45
- Nothing Bad Can Happen
- Pieta, R100
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
- The Act of Killing
- The Congress
- The Connection
- The Dog
- The FP
- The Final Member
- The Keeping Room
- The Look of Silence
- The Overnighters
- The Tribe
- The Visitor
- The World of Karako
- Trailer War
- Wake In Fright
- Why Don't You Play In Hell?
- Wrong
“Giant Pictures is thrilled to connect our partners, Tubi and Drafthouse Films, together in this exclusive free streaming partnership”, said Nick Savva, General Manager of Giant Pictures. “The caliber of the Drafthouse catalog and the wide streaming distribution provided by Tubi is a match made in cult movie heaven!”
Tubi has more than 33 million active monthly users. And this fall it will bring its first feature-length Tubi Originals to the service with more than 140 hours of new content, including documentaries, animated titles, and more.
