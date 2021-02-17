Tubi TV: Free movies, shows and more

Tubi TV is atop the list for free movies and shows. The ad-supported streaming service has quickly become a must-try service for its deep content, availability across a couple dozen devices — and the fact that you simply cannot beat the cost.

Tubi TV is free.

That's thanks to advertising, of course. So maybe it's not 100 percent right to say Tubi TV has free movies and shows, it's just that you don't have to pay anything more than a few minutes of your time watching ads. (Or not. You can look away. We won't tell.) But it's also not wrong.

Whatever — here's everything you need to know about Tubi TV.

What is Tubi TV?

There's no shortage of streaming services out there that serve up movies and shows for free. Tubi TV is one of them. You can find movies and shows from Fox, Warner Bros., MGM, Paramount, Lionsgate and more.

Tubi is available on more than two dozen devices.

In September 2020, Tubi announced that it had more than 33 million monthly active users in the previous month, an increase of 65 percent year over year.

Earlier in 2020, Fox Corporation announced that it was purchasing Tubi for $440 million, giving the company a direct-to-consumer platform without the barrier to entry of subscriptions or logins.

Where is Tubi available?

Tubi is an American streaming service, so of course you can watch it from the United States.

Outside the United States, Tubi is officially available in Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Less officially, you may be able to access Tubi and its free movies and shows via a VPN. That won't work in every country, through — Tubi is blocked in the United Kingdom due to General Data Protection Regulation requirements. So your mileage my vary a little bit depending where you're trying to access things. But it's simple enough.

What kind of content does Tubi have?

Tubi has free movies and shows from a host of studios, with new content coming in all the time. Channels you may recognize from traditional television include A&E, BabyFirst TV, Complex Networks, CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, FilmRise Classic TV, Fox, Full Moon Features, Lifetime, Shout! Factory TV, So ... Real, and more.

Tubi also serves up a number of collections as another way to sift through the content. That includes things like Award Winners and Nominees, Black Cinema, Bollywood Dreams, Cult Classics, Good Eats (as in food, not the Alton Brown show), Get Fit, Ganadores y Nominados (that's Spanish award winners and nominees), Not on Netflix, and more.

Then there are the usual sort of genres, like Comedy, Action, Foreign films, LGBTQ, Science Fiction and so on.

Tubi adds new movies and shows every month, so you'll definitely want to check out the "Recently added" section.

What devices is Tubi available on?

Tubi TV is available on just about every major platform you could ever want to watch it on. That includes the most prevalent — Roku and Roku TV, as well as Amazon Fire TV.

You're also able to watch Tubi on Android and iOS devices, Apple TV (fourth generation and up), NVIDIA Shield, PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One, Series S and Series X, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, Cox Contour set-top boxes, and sat TVs from Vizio, Hisense, Sony, and Samsung.

And that's just for starters, of course. You also can watch Tubi in a web browser.

The list is mostly the same outside the United States, where Amazon Fire TV and Roku rule the roost. Apple TV, iOS and Android are all on board, too, as are smart TVs. One big change is that Amazon Fire TV isn't supported in Mexico.

Tubi isn't available at all to users in the European Union and in the United Kingdom.