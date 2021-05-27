Tubi, the ad-supported, free streaming service, has a content library of more than 20,000 titles, including TV shows that range from current reality and competition shows to TV classics dating all the way back to the 1960s.

Tubi does plan to launch its own originals starting in fall 2021, but in the meantime here’s a breakdown of the best TV shows on Tubi.

Alias

(Image credit: Walt Disney Television)

Lost is the TV show that J.J. Abrams is most associated with, but his first TV success came with Alias, the Jennifer Garner-led spy drama. For five seasons fans followed Garner’s Sydney Bristow missions as an international spy, dealing with dangerous missions, family secrets and her personal life.

The early 2000s was a hot-bed for network spy shows, and Alias held its own with its main competition on Fox, the Keither Sutherland-led 24.

The entire five season-run of Alias is available on Tubi.

The Andy Griffith Show

(Image credit: Paramount)

A bedrock from the classic days of TV, The Andy Griffith Show starred, unsurprisingly, Andy Griffith as a local sheriff in a small, practically crime-free town in North Carolina. Griffith was joined by Don Knotts as the memorable Barney Fife and a young Ron Howard (yes, the director) as Opie.

The Andy Griffith Show has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring and being referenced by many shows in recent years, most notably with a very meta piece of narration from Ron Howard in Arrested Development.

Tubi can be a chance to whet your appetite for The Andy Griffith Show, only carrying episodes from the show’s third season.

Battlestar Galactica

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Sci-fi fans have the chance to take their pick, as Tubi offers both the original Battlestar Galactica series that debuted in 1979 or the 21st century remake that ran from 2004-2009.

Battlestar Galactica follows the last survivors of humanity as they try to navigate threats from the villainous Cylons on their way toward Earth.

The modern version of Battlestar Galactica is considered one of the best sci-fi TV shows ever made.

Charlie’s Angels

(Image credit: ABC)

Hollywood has tried to remake Charlie’s Angels for the big screen a few times — to varying success with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, then less so with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — but the gold standard trio of Charlie’s Angels is still probably Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.

These ladies kicked butt for the mysterious Charlie and ABC for five seasons, three of which are available on Tubi.

Columbo

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

TV viewers have always loved a good mystery, and for many years the go-to detective was Columbo, the beloved, bumbling but brilliant detective portrayed by Peter Falk.

Initially running from 1971-1978, Columbo would make triumphant returns to TV with a run from 1989-1994, and then as one-off episodes in 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003, all of which are available to watch on Tubi.

Def Comedy Jam

(Image credit: HBO)

Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Steve Harvey and other hilarious Black comedians are household names now, but they weren’t always. HBO’s Def Comedy Jam was a launching pad for many Black stand-up comedians in the 1990s.

Episodes featuring Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Mo’Nique, Mike Epps, Tracey Morgan and Craig Robinson are available on Tubi.

Def Comedy Jam is a perfect place to start when you’re in the mood for a good laugh.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

(Image credit: CBS)

The Dick Van Dyke Show is widely considered one of the gold standards of TV from the 1960s. Created by Carl Reiner, the show followed the work and home life of a TV writer played by Dick Van Dyke and his wife, played by Mary Tyler Moore.

If you caught Disney Plus' WandaVision earlier this year, you saw some of the legacy of The Dick Van Dyke Show, as it was used as both inspiration for some of the earlier episodes and had a few clips shown later in the season.

You can watch all five seasons of the classic TV show yourself on Tubi.

Friday Night Lights

(Image credit: NBC)

“Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose.” That mantra from Kyle Chandler’s coach Taylor was the rallying cry for characters and fans of the late aughts NBC show.

Loosely based off the Friday Night Lights book and movie, the TV show followed the fictional Dillon Panthers high school football team, which had the likes of Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemmons and Michael B. Jordan as part of the team. Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden and Minka Kelly also starred.

All five seasons of Friday Night Lights are available.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay is probably best known for his sharp barbs at aspiring chefs in shows like Hell’s Kitchen, but he has become a fixture on TV over the years with a number of shows that highlight his culinary skills and, at times, his trademark temper.

In Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, chef Ramsay uses his tough love to help get struggling restaurants turned around in just 24 hours.

The reality series so far has three seasons on Fox, all of which are available on Tubi, and is awaiting word on renewal for future seasons — though obviously COVID would have an impact on if/when the show returns.

Lego Masters

(Image credit: Fox)

Legos aren’t just for kids — as you may have learned while quarantined over the last year and looking for some kind of project to keep you busy. There is a whole Lego subculture of people who can build amazing things with these little blocks.

That is the premise for Fox’s reality competition series Lego Masters, which debuted in 2020 with its first season. Hosting the show is the voice of Lego Batman himself, Will Arnett.

The second season of Lego Master on Fox is scheduled to debut on June 1, and will likely be added to Tubi shortly after.

Tubi also has the Australian and U.K. versions of the show if you just can’t get enough.

The Masked Singer

(Image credit: ITV)

Who knew that trying to guess what celebrity is wearing a goofy costume while singing would become so popular? The Masked Singer has taken the world by storm and Tubi has you covered for past seasons and the most current one.

The season 5 finale aired on May 26, but if you missed it and could avoid the spoilers, you can catch up with what’s going on, as episodes make their way to Tubi about two weeks after the original airdate.

3rd Rock from the Sun

(Image credit: NBC)

Featuring a cast that included John Lithgow, a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jane Curtin and Kristen Johnson, 3rd Rock from the Sun was late ‘90s sitcom that followed a family of aliens disguised as humans tasked with experiencing life on the third planet from the sun (or Earth, as well call it) and report back to their species.

John Lithgow and Kristen Johnson both earned multiple Emmys for playing aliens trying to blend in on Earth, while the show was nominated twice for Outstanding Comedy Series.

All six seasons of 3rd Rock from the Sun are available on Tubi.