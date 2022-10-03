21 of the best Black shows to watch right now

The landscape of diverse storytelling on TV looks brighter than ever as numerous streaming platforms and television channels are making more strides to share programming featuring and about people of color. The Black diaspora, in particular, is reflected in some of today’s most talked about shows, which is great news for everyone looking to immerse themselves in the richness of the culture.

And coinciding with Black History Month in the UK, we’ve compiled a list (in alphabetical order) of some of the best Black shows on streaming platforms and television.

1. Abbott Elementary

The now Emmy-winning sitcom is a crown jewel of the ABC network. The series follows a group of elementary school teachers as they try to shape the young minds at a Philadelphia school. At the heart of Abbott Elementary is the overly optimistic Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) who is constantly trying to find her way as a new teacher and as an adult. Thankfully for her, she has her coworkers to help her along the way.

Where to watch in the US: season 2 episodes premiere live on Wednesdays on ABC. They're available to stream the next day on Hulu which also has all of season 1.

Where to watch in the UK: watch season 1 on Disney Plus.

2. All American

Going into its fifth season, All American continues to be a show that captivates viewers. The series is inspired by the real-life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, and yet, also deeply rooted in the fictional storylines created by the writers. With each season the show further blurs the lines between the haves and the have-nots as lead character Spencer James and his friends continue maturing into adulthood.

Where to watch in the US: season 5 begins on October 10, on The CW. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

Where to watch in the UK: Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on ITV in the UK.

3. All American: Homecoming

All American: Homecoming is a spinoff series that follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Hightower) as she embarks on her collegiate tennis career at a historically Black college (HBCU). The group of friends she collects while at school each has their own journeys and experiences that they often find difficult to navigate.

Where to watch in the US: season 2 begins on October 10, on The CW. Seasons 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Where to watch in the UK: There isn't currently a streaming partner in the UK but like the OG All American, it's likely to pop up on ITV.

4. Atlanta

With six Emmys and two Golden Globes, Atlanta is one of the most critically-acclaimed shows on the list. The series is based on Earn (Donald Glover) and his family/friends who are trying to achieve greatness in the Georgia city of Atlanta. The series often touches on problems that uniquely impact the Black community while remaining a true comedy.

Where to watch in the US: season 4 episodes are currently airing live on Thursdays on FX. They're available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Where to watch in the UK: Disney Plus has seasons 1-3 available to stream.

5. Bel-Air

When it was announced that Bel-Air would be a dramatic version of the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there were plenty of skeptics who wondered what the new show would look like. However, the series is one of Peacock’s biggest hits and it continues to collect fans during its off-season. With that said, the Bel-Air certainly gets our vote of confidence as the reimagined characters have layers that weren’t present in the original show.

Where to watch in the US: season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.

Where to watch in the UK: Watch Peacock shows on Sky TV or NOW TV.

6. The Chi

The Lena Waithe series The Chi continues to be a hit with critics and viewers alike. The show follows multiple characters in the city of Chicago as they try to better themselves in their hometown while avoiding the dangers that exist all around. On a side note, the drama does a great job of highlighting the spectrum of sexuality and sexual orientation.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1-5 are streaming on the Showtime app.

Where to watch in the UK: seasons 1-4 are streaming on Disney Plus, we expect season 5 to join the platform shortly.

7. First Wives Club

The reimagined version of the 1996 film starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton features a cast of Black women led by Grammy-Award-winning singer Jill Scott as they try to figure out the rocky roads of their marriages. First Wives Club is particularly interesting as a women-ensemble show as it tells the stories of what happens after you meet "Prince Charming" and achieve your supposed "happily ever after."

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BET Plus.

Where to watch in the UK: sadly, it's currently not streaming in the UK

8. Gangs of London

The hit show follows a fictional London in the midst of chaos after the head of London’s most powerful crime family has been assassinated. During turbulent times, several international gangs try to fill the power vacuum which means lots of drama and manipulation — the recipe for a good series.

Where to watch in the US: season 2 premieres on Thursday, November 17 on AMC Plus. Season 1 is streaming on AMC Plus.

Where to watch in the UK: season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 20 on Sky TV. Season 1 is streaming on Sky TV and NOW TV.

9. Godfather of Harlem

The dramatized story of Harlem legend Bumpy Johnson may be one of the best-kept secrets on television. Starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, the series takes place in the 1960s in New York City and shows the intersection of The Civil Rights Movement and the underworld’s drug trade.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Where to watch in the UK: seasons 1 and 2 are available on Amazon's Prime Video.

10. Harlem

If you liked Mara Brock Akil’s Girlfriends, you'll love Harlem. The Prime Video sitcom follows four friends as they do their best to navigate relationships, friendships and the path toward their professional ambitions.

Where to watch in the US and the UK: season 1 is streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 is expected sometime in late 2022/early 2023.

11. Lupin

Lupin’s Assane Diop (Omar Sy) has easily become one of the world’s favorite gentleman thieves. His superior intellect and suave ability to talk himself out of most bad situations have made him an exceptional criminal. Although to be fair, he’s ironically committing crimes to expose bigger crimes that claimed his father as a victim. The series is recorded in French but is dubbed in English.

Where to watch in the US and the UK: seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix and we know Lupin season 3 will be coming very soon...

12. The Ms. Pat Show

Ms. Pat is not your traditional TV matriarch, which is partially why the series continues to grow its viewership. The wife and mother never bites her tongue when talking to anyone and will give her all to make the best of any situation. Even if that situation is being stuck in a small Midwest town where there are only a handful of minorities.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BET Plus.

Where to watch in the UK: sadly, it's currently not streaming in the UK

13. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

When the Proud Family premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001, the cartoon instantly grew fans among kids and adults as it showed how Penny Proud dealt with middle-school angst and her interesting, yet funny family. So when Disney Plus debuted The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder reboot series, viewers were full of praise for the brand new episodes with an older Penny.

Where to watch in the US and the UK: season 1 is streaming on Disney Plus. Season 2 premieres in February 2023.

14. P-Valley

P-Valley has certainly earned its place on this list. The drama focuses on the various criminal elements and manipulation that occur behind the scenes of one of Mississippi’s premiere clubs, The Pynk. As the series continues to increase in popularity, we applaud the writers and producers for bravely showing the spectrum of sexuality that truly exists in the Black community.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on the Starz app.

Where to watch in the UK: you can find seasons 1 and 2 on Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab) (the new name for StarzPlay.)

15. Queen Sugar

As the remaining episodes of Queen Sugar season 7 air, fans have to prepare themselves to say goodbye to the Ava DuVernay series. For the past few years, the drama has shined a light on the modern-day Black farmer, while tackling the various racial components that help frame Black relationships.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 7 is airing live on Tuesdays on OWN. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Hulu.

Where to watch in the UK: sadly, it's currently not streaming in the UK.

16. Rap Sh!t

Following the series finale of Insecure, fans were a bit worried about what was next for Issa Rae. Enter the sitcom Rap Sh!t. The comedy centers around two young women in Miami trying to break into today’s rap industry. However, they use some interesting, not always legal, ways to achieve success.

Where to watch in the US: season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max

Where to watch in the UK: season 1 is available to stream on Sky TV

17. Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt is a new drama executive produced by Kerry Washington that made its debut on September 27. The show follows a brilliant attorney as she represents some interesting clients, all while dealing with her personal life that is in disarray. For those that like soapy dramas, this is a must-watch for you.

Where to watch in the US: season 1 is streaming on Hulu.

Where to watch in the UK: season 1 is streaming on Disney Plus.

18. Snowfall

The series takes place in Los Angeles in the 80s during the crack epidemic, and follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) as he attempts to make money in the drug game while staying alive and out of prison. As with every person trying to run a criminal enterprise, that’s almost an impossible feat.

Where to watch in the US: seasons 1-5 are streaming on Hulu.

Where to watch in the UK: seasons 1-5 are streaming on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

19. Top Boy

The first two seasons of Top Boy were released on Channel 4 in the UK. However, the series found a new home on Netflix for seasons 3 and 4 and fans continue to be drawn into the gritty crime drama that follows two London drug dealers in their pursuit of power and money. Now Netflix is technically calling seasons 3 and 4 on the platform seasons 1 and 2. For those wondering if you need to watch the original two seasons over on Channel 4, in short, the answer is no. Netflix did a bit of retooling when they acquired the rights to the series.

Where to watch in the US and the UK: The last two seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix, with the new season expected to debut sometime in 2023.

20. The Upshaws

The Upshaws provides a nice laugh for those fans of comedians Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. The series centers around a working-class blended family as they try to navigate their family drama and financial woes. The banter between Skyes and Epps’ characters alone is enough reason to tune in.

Where to watch in the US and the UK: seasons 1 and 2A are streaming on Netflix. There's no word as to when the second half of season 2 will premiere.

21. The Wonder Years

The reimagined version of the 80s/90s hit show follows a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s. While the overall tone of the show is reminiscent of the classic comedy, The Wonders Years of today is different in that it highlights issues of race that its predecessor really never addressed.

Where to watch in the US: season 1 is available to stream on Hulu. Watch out for season 2 which premieres at the beginning of 2023.

Where to watch in the UK: Disney Plus has season 1 to stream.