Bel-Air season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the hit drama

When Peacock's Bel-Air was first announced, there were a number of people that weren’t quite sure how a dramatic take on the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would fare. Well, it turns out, a dramatization of the original show’s characters and storylines is exactly what TV audiences wanted to see in this day and age. As of May, Bel-Air was Peacock’s most-streamed original series (opens in new tab) and the third-biggest title on the platform overall.

Now with Bel-Air season 2 arriving, show fans are ready to dive head first into the series and get some of their questions answered from the season one finale. For example, while he’s not the main character, many viewers want to know "where did Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) go?"

Here’s everything we know about Bel-Air season 2.

Bel-Air season 2 premieres in the US on Peacock on Thursday, February 23.

While we are still waiting on an official word as to when, season 2 premieres in the UK on Peacock as well. The streaming service can be utilized via a Sky or NOW subscription.

Bel-Air season 2 trailer

There isn’t a trailer available for the new season. However, Peacock was kind enough to release an official teaser. Looking at it, you’ll notice a certain face is in fact back. (Hint: Uncle Phil’s right-hand man.)

Bel-Air season 2 cast

It looks like the entire main cast from season 1 is returning. Back as Will Smith is of course, Jabari Banks. To date, Bel-Air is Banks’ most notable onscreen role. However, given the success of the show and the shower of compliments from fans, we anticipate he is a rising star in Hollywood.

Fan-favorite Coco Jones is also reprising her role as Hillary Banks. Jones has previously been featured in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Good Luck Charlie and White Elephant. Most recently, the actress has put her musical talent to use and released her EP titled What I Didn’t Tell You (opens in new tab).

The entire list of series regulars is as follows:

Jabari Banks as Will

Adrian Holmes (At That Age, V Wars) as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) as Lisa

Bel-Air season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of season 2:

"Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

"We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them."

How to watch Bel-Air season 2

Bel-Air is a Peacock Original series. If you’re hoping to watch episodes, you’ll need at least a Peacock Premium subscription. You can sign up with the streamer in just a few clicks.

In the UK, Peacock is a service included with a Sky or NOW package.