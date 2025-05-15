I can't wait for Forever season 2, I've already come up with a few storylines for what could happen next

What started out as popular classic novel from Judy Blume in 1975, has arguably become the best new show of 2025 from Mara Brock Akil — Forever.

The new coming-of-age drama storming Netflix, wowing critics (it has a “Certified Fresh” score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes ) and has me already considering watching it again, follows the journey of Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) and Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone). The two high school students not only navigate a complicated romance, but also the growing pains that come with entering adulthood. Thankfully, the powers that be at Netflix recognized a good thing when they saw it, as Forever season 2 has officially been greenlit and is in the works.

Now, Netflix hasn’t announced a timeframe for when they’ll drop season 2 episodes. Looking at other popular dramas, between Sweet Magnolias season 3 and season 4, there was about a year and a half lapse, and that time lapse also occurs between Ginny & Georgia season 2 and the upcoming season 3. So if I had to guess, Forever season 2 could follow suit, and we may not get the rollout of new episodes until late fall/early winter of 2026. But again, Netflix hasn’t shared an official season 2 release date.

With all that being said, my wheels are already going, thinking about what Forever fans could possibly see in a new season. When season 1 wrapped, Keisha was headed off to Howard University to run track, and Justin was pursuing his music dreams, even selling one of his beats. The duo was well on their way in their individual journeys into adulthood.

However, the biggest takeaway from the final episode was the year. It was 2019, and in real life, that’s the dawn before COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. So there are plenty of possible directions Forever writers could go.

Keisha spirals due to a cancelled track season

By the time the outdoor track season rolls around for Keisha during her freshman year at Howard University, it will be the spring of 2020. Unfortunately, as most of us can recall, the world shut down in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, and as CBS News reports, the NCAA track season was cancelled. So Keisha may return home early feeling dejected, in a funk and in need of cheering up with her childhood dreams shattered (well, stalled). Enter Justin. Perhaps Justin will be up to the task of bringing a smile to his ex’s face.

The Edwards family hits hard financial times

Wood Harris and Michael Cooper Jr., Forever

Also towards the end of season 1, Justin’s father, Eric (Wood Harris), was celebrating the news that he was expanding his restaurant to five possible new locations. While that left the family hopeful for the future at the time, again, COVID-19 shut the world down in the spring of 2020. Many restaurants were greatly impacted by the virus and closures, and some of the businesses didn’t survive. So there’s a chance Eric doesn’t expand his restaurant empire after all, and in fact, struggles to keep even one up and running to outlast the pandemic. Either way, the Edwards family could be looking forward to financial strain and hardship. I just hope Eric and Dawn’s (Karen Pittman) marriage isn’t too greatly impacted by any strain, as I love watching them as a happy couple.

Keisha and Justin throw themselves into the Black Lives Matter movement

With the Black Lives Matter movement kicking off in 2020, it’s easy to picture Keisha and Justin protesting in the summer, much to the chagrin of Dawn. Justin’s mom was already concerned about him being a victim of police brutality or him leaving the house one day and not returning, so I suspect Dawn won’t be thrilled with Justin protesting, fearing for his safety. However, Dawn’s concerns likely would go unheard, as Justin is an adult and feels empowered now that he’s pursuing his own dreams and not those of his parents.

Keisha and Justin have a rocky road to a reunion

Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simone, Forever

I know I already mentioned Justin being there for Keisha after a cancelled track season, but I think it will be in a friend capacity. I suspect they’ll be dating other people, as people their age probably should. They’ll explore what’s out there, as best they can. However, while one of them finds themselves in an actual relationship, the other may find the dating world doesn’t have much to offer and realize that #Kustin (or #Jeisha) belongs together. I don’t know how long it will take for Justin and Keisha to get on the same page romantically, but I imagine they will eventually.

For now, Forever season 1 can be streamed on Netflix