Sweet Magnolias season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the drama

While the American South has become famous for its sweet tea, the ladies front and center in Sweet Magnolias season 3 continue to make a strong case that southern discussions about town news, family problems and romance woes can also take place over an ice-cold pitcher of margaritas.

For a few seasons now, everyone’s favorite group of besties from Serenity, South Carolina, have gathered around a pitcher of margaritas to catch each other up on the ups and downs of their lives, while recalling some of the most memorable moments of their past. Considering how season 2 ended with some major cliffhangers, fans of Sweet Magnolias should anticipate seeing more meetings between the ladies. On that note, who is the mystery woman that has a bone to pick with Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot)?

Here’s everything we know about Sweet Magnolias season 3.

The new 10-episode season of Sweet Magnolias premieres on Thursday, July 20 on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 plot

Sweet Magnolias continues to be based on the book series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods. It follows a group of best friends in a small southern town as they support each other while they navigate the hurdles of family, business and romance.

In terms of season 3, here is the synopsis as provided by the Netflix site Tudum:

“Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use an unexpected check to help the community without upending her family.”

Fans of the show can also again expect to see the true identity revealed of the mystery woman who had a bone to pick with Dana Sue. Plus, now that it’s been shared that Isaac (Chris Medlin) is the long-lost son of Bill (Chris Klein), we imagined the surprising family tie will continue to reverberate around town.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

At the heart of the series are best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Helen (Heather Headley). Swisher is best known for her role in the hit show Reba and most recently hosted The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1, Elliot is most recognized for her work in Drop Dead Diva and Headley is a Grammy-award and Tony-award winner who has in recent years been spotted in Respect and Chicago Med.

Helping to round out the rest of the cast are:

Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Cal

Carson Rowland (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Tyler 'Ty'

Chris Klein (American Pie) as Bill Townsend

Logan Allen (Stranger Things) as Kyle

Jamie Lynn Spears (Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1)as Noreen

Anneliese Judge (Where’s Rose) as Annie

Dion Johnstone (The Core) as Erik

Chris Medlin (The Vampire Diaries) as Isaac

Bianca Berry Tarantino (Swamp Thing) as Katie

Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer

A trailer has not yet been released. However, with the show premiering in just a short few weeks, we imagine one will become available soon. When it does, we’ll post it here.

How to watch Sweet Magnolias season 3

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix original series. For those interested in watching new episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different subscription options to choose from for would-be subscribers.