Sweet Magnolias season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the drama
The best kind of southern heat.
While the American South has become famous for its sweet tea, the ladies front and center in Sweet Magnolias season 3 continue to make a strong case that southern discussions about town news, family problems and romance woes can also take place over an ice-cold pitcher of margaritas.
For a few seasons now, everyone’s favorite group of besties from Serenity, South Carolina, have gathered around a pitcher of margaritas to catch each other up on the ups and downs of their lives, while recalling some of the most memorable moments of their past. Considering how season 2 ended with some major cliffhangers, fans of Sweet Magnolias should anticipate seeing more meetings between the ladies. On that note, who is the mystery woman that has a bone to pick with Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot)?
Here’s everything we know about Sweet Magnolias season 3.
Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date
The new 10-episode season of Sweet Magnolias premieres on Thursday, July 20 on Netflix.
Sweet Magnolias season 3 plot
Sweet Magnolias continues to be based on the book series of the same name written by Sherryl Woods. It follows a group of best friends in a small southern town as they support each other while they navigate the hurdles of family, business and romance.
In terms of season 3, here is the synopsis as provided by the Netflix site Tudum:
“Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use an unexpected check to help the community without upending her family.”
Fans of the show can also again expect to see the true identity revealed of the mystery woman who had a bone to pick with Dana Sue. Plus, now that it’s been shared that Isaac (Chris Medlin) is the long-lost son of Bill (Chris Klein), we imagined the surprising family tie will continue to reverberate around town.
Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast
At the heart of the series are best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Helen (Heather Headley). Swisher is best known for her role in the hit show Reba and most recently hosted The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1, Elliot is most recognized for her work in Drop Dead Diva and Headley is a Grammy-award and Tony-award winner who has in recent years been spotted in Respect and Chicago Med.
Helping to round out the rest of the cast are:
- Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Cal
- Carson Rowland (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Tyler 'Ty'
- Chris Klein (American Pie) as Bill Townsend
- Logan Allen (Stranger Things) as Kyle
- Jamie Lynn Spears (Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1)as Noreen
- Anneliese Judge (Where’s Rose) as Annie
- Dion Johnstone (The Core) as Erik
- Chris Medlin (The Vampire Diaries) as Isaac
- Bianca Berry Tarantino (Swamp Thing) as Katie
Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer
A trailer has not yet been released. However, with the show premiering in just a short few weeks, we imagine one will become available soon. When it does, we’ll post it here.
How to watch Sweet Magnolias season 3
Sweet Magnolias is Netflix original series. For those interested in watching new episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different subscription options to choose from for would-be subscribers.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford