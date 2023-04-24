The Ultimatum: Queer Love — release date, trailer, host and everything we know about the reality series

Joining Love Is Blind and Netflix's other reality shows featuring people on their quest to find their soulmate is The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The series features five couples comprised of women and/or non-binary persons who have their relationships put to the test, leading them to make the all-important decision as to whether or not they should get married.

While this is the second season of The Ultimatum, this is the first season featuring couples from the LGBTQIA community. So what else can you look forward to with The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

Here's what we know.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, May 24.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premise

Here is the official synopsis for the season:

"In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures."

The Ultimatum: Queer Love trailer

It looks like the couples featured in this season of The Ultimatum certainly have a few obstacles thrown their way. Will the challenges they face on the show prove to be worth it? Check out the trailer below.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love host

JoAnna Garcia Swisher on The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Image credit: Netflix)

Hosting the show this season is Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. In addition to the hit Netflix drama, Swisher has also been seen in Reba, The Internship and Christmas with the Campbells.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast

As of right now, the full identities of the cast have been kept under wraps. However, once that information becomes available, we'll be sure to pass along the update.

How to watch The Ultimatum: Queer Love

For those hoping to catch The Ultimatum: Queer Love, you'll need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.