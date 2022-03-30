The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality show
From the creators of Love is Blind comes a series that sees six couples test their level of commitment.
On the heels of another successful season of Love is Blind, the show’s creators are debuting The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1. This brand new social experiment will follow six couples as they try to determine if they are on the same page when it comes to the next steps of their relationships.
Joining these six couples in their journey are Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Having been married for over 10 years, the Love is Blind hosts hope to once again guide people who want to find clarity on a life partner.
Here’s everything we know about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1.
When is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 release date?
The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 become available on Netflix on Wednesday, April 6. For those that like to find binge-worthy content, this is the perfect show for you.
Additionally, Netflix has announced that the finale and reunion episodes will air on April 13.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premise
Here’s the premise of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On as described by Netflix:
"The Ultimatum revolves around six couples who are approaching marriage, but one person feels more ready to pop the question than the other. In response, someone’s issued an ultimatum. Now contestants have the opportunity to select a new potential partner from one of the other couples. In just over eight weeks, they’ll have to decide if they should get married to their original partner or break up forever."
For fans of Temptation Island, this series may be right up your alley.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 couples
Here are the six couples joining The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 cast.
Alexis and Hunter
Alexis (25) and Hunter (28) have been together for about two years, and she issued him an ultimatum.
Shanique and Randall
Shanique (24) issued Randall (26) an ultimatum, wanting to be married after a year and a half of dating.
Madlyn and Colby
Colby (25) is certain he wants to be married to Madlyn (24), but she’s just not there yet.
Rae and Zay
Having been together for over two years, Rae (24) issued Zay (25) an ultimatum.
Lauren and Nate
Nate (30) issued his girlfriend Lauren (26) an ultimatum after dating for over two years.
April and Jake
April (23) and Jake (26) have also been dating for two years, and she wants to be married soon.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 trailer
Here’s the official trailer The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1. It looks like some of the couples may come to regret their decision to participate in this social experiment.
Netflix was also kind enough to release a teaser for the new series.
How to watch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 is a Netflix Original series. Those hoping to watch the show will need a subscription to the streaming service. If you don’t have a subscription to Netflix, you can get one with a few simple clicks.
