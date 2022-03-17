Temptation Island season 4: next episode, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Temptation Island season 4 is here, proving once again that romantic love just isn’t real unless a couple is properly tested. Or at least that’s what series producers would attempt to portray.

Now on its fourth season, fans of the social experiment should prepare themselves to see a little more partying, a few more regrettable "mistakes" being made and a whole lot of drama.

Here’s everything we know about Temptation Island season 4.

When is the next Temptation Island season 4 episode?

Temptation Island season 4 premiered Wednesday, March 16, on the USA Network. And while the first episode really just showed the four couples coming to terms with what they actually signed up for, it also gave viewers a look into the cracks of each of the relationships.

If you haven’t checked out the premiere episode, the USA Network has made it available for free via their YouTube channel.

The next episode of Temptation Island season 4 airs Wednesday, March 23, at 10 pm ET/PT on the USA Network. The episode is entitled "Out of Sight, Out of Mind." Here is the synopsis:

"The singles move in and things get wild; the first bonfire results in painful wake-up calls."

Temptation Island premise

The USA Network describes the premise of Temptation Island as the following:

"Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii, to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find the one."

Temptation Island season 4 cast

Returning to hosting duties on Temptation Island season 4 is Mark L. Walberg. The host’s name has become synonymous with the USA Network series.

Mark L. Walberg (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network)

And meet your four couples for Temptation Island season 4

Image 1 of 4 Ash Lamiroult, Hania Stocker Temptation Island season 4 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker (dating for a year and a half) Image 2 of 4 Gillian Lieberman, Edgar De Santiago Temptation Island season 4 (Image credit: Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network) Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago (dating for four years) Image 3 of 4 Iris Jardiel, Luke Wechselberger Temptation Island season 4 (Image credit: USA Network) Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger (dating for four years) Image 4 of 4 Lascelles Largares, Ashley Rodriguez Temptation Island season 4 (Image credit: USA Network) Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares (dating for seven years)

It’s yet to be determined if these couples will stay together to the end of the season, but the following singles probably won’t make it easy for them.

Alexa Coppola (Oradell, N.J.)

Brianna Hile (Las Vegas)

Emily Berkun (New York)

Karyna Auletta (Irvine, Calif.)

Kryslyn Renee (Dallas)

Madelyn Rusinyak (Carrollton, Ga.)

Marissa Rodriguez (Wilmington, N.C.)

Meghan Pilkington (Massapequa, N.Y.)

Olivia Chapman (Los Angeles)

Paige Whisenant (Los Angeles)

Reilly Moeller (Davenport, Iowa)

Trace Winningham (Los Angeles)

Andrew Kujawski (Land O’ Lakes, Fla.)

Blake Blumenshine (Tampa, Fla.)

Brian Gajeski (Green Bay, Wis.)

Evan Favors (Sacramento, Calif.)

George Maxey (Miami)

James Patterson (Juniper, Fla.)

Mike Melnick (Marina Del Rey, Calif.)

Mike Pedro (Long Island, N.Y.)

Orazio "Ray Rock" Iannacone (Bronx, N.Y.)

Taylor Patrick (Pompano Beach, Fla.)

Tevin Lopez (Queens, N.Y.)

Tommy Soltis (Hollister, Calif.)

Temptation Island season 4 trailer

If the Temptation Island season 4 trailer is any indication of all the partying involved among the couples and singles, we hope some of these relationships are built of Teflon.

How to watch Temptation Island season 4

New episodes of Temptation Island season 4 can be seen live on the USA Network. Those without traditional cable or satellite are able to watch live, provided they are subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

For those that opt not to watch live, Temptation Island season 4 episodes are made available on Peacock the day after they air. To watch the latest episodes on Peacock, a viewer must be signed up for Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.