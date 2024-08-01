Tempting Fortune season 2: host, new location, episodes and everything we know

Tempting Fortune season 2 is in the pipeline!

In Tempting Fortune season 1, twelve strangers agreed to a grueling 18-day trek across South Africa’s Eastern Cape in the hope of sharing £300,000 at the finish line, but the cash prize rapidly shrunk as eye-wateringly expensive temptations were thrown in their path.

In the second series, there are additional episodes and even more twists and turns for viewers to look forward to.

Speaking about the return of Tempting Fortune, star host Paddy McGuinness says: “Last series was full of backstabbing, betrayal and sheer determination… but this time there are added twists! I’m so excited to be back for an even bigger series, putting a new set of brave, daring and cunning contestants into the hot and sticky jungle to see whether anyone can make it to the end without taking my temptations.”

Here’s everything we know about the return of Channel 4’s reality series hosted by Paddy McGuinness...

As of yet no transmission date for Tempting Fortune season 2 has been announced. We will update this space once we have confirmation.

Tempting Fortune season 2 — episodes

The second series of Tempting Fortune will consist of eight episodes. It is expected to air on Channel 4 and stream from channel4.com

Tempting Fortune season 1 was a six-parter that first aired on Sunday, March 26 2023 on Channel 4 and was shown weekly on Sundays and Mondays. It is currently available to view on the channel’s streaming service.

According to a C4 Press release: “The first series was one of Channel 4’s most successful new launches last year and one of the most-watched shows of 2023 for 16-34 audiences on Channel 4’s free streaming service.”

Tempting Fortune season 2 — contestants

Season two promises to be even bigger and better than the previous outing - with fans of the show no doubt hoping for even more bickering and backstabbing among the new batch of participants.

C4 Press says: “In this bumper second run, a brand-new batch of contestants will be dropped into a tropical jungle location to take part in the ultimate test of willpower and honesty. Spending a number of days out in the wild, they will be provided with only basic rations and survival gear. Though the real test is not survival, it’s avoiding the numerous temptations thrown at them that could turn their insect-ridden jungle stay into the luxurious tropical trip of a lifetime.”

We will update with more contestant information once it becomes available.

The prize and the temptations

Whether the prize will be bumped up in the new series or stay at £300,000 remains to be seen, but Channel 4 have confirmed that “a substantial cash prize is up for grabs” adding: “For each of the group to take home their full share, they must all resist the temptation to spend any of it on luxuries along the way. But while some are there for the chance to win a life-changing sum, others are just there for a good time and are happy to fritter the prize fund on lovely treats and extravagances.

"Will the bonds that form between the contestants convince some to refrain from spending? Will contestants come clean to the rest of the group if they give in to temptation? And will there be any of the prize money left by the end of the adventure?

Tempting Fortune season 2 — filming locations

The exact location is yet to be announced. The only clues to the second season's filming setting are that it is "a new tropical jungle location."

From C4 Press: "It is brilliant news that Voltage and Paddy McGuinness are once again teaming up to lead another bunch of unsuspecting personalities into temptation and, with that, delivering Channel 4 another series of this exciting new format,” says Channel 4 commissioner Genna Gibson. “Building upon the success of the first series, our new tropical jungle location will provide an even more challenging backdrop for our intrepid but somewhat unlikely explorers to dodge or succumb to what their hearts most desire, and I for one can't wait to see what transpires."

Season 1 took place in South Africa’s Eastern Cape

Tempting Fortune season 2 trailer

While a trailer has yet to be released for Tempting Fortune season 2, production company Voltage TV released this teaser from season 1 to entice new participants to sign up for the show.

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨Our @channel4 hit series TEMPTING FORTUNE is back!Could you take on the ultimate test of power?Applications are now open: https://t.co/OMcH5uIL7R pic.twitter.com/2DyEfPnIIFApril 24, 2024

Tempting Fortune season 2 additional information

Tempting Fortune was commissioned for Channel 4 by Steven Handley, Head of Reality and Entertainment, with commissioning editor Genna Gibson. It is an 8x60’ series made by Voltage TV and GroupM Motion Entertainment. The executive producers are Sanjay Singhal and Jon Crisp for Voltage TV with Melanie Darlaston for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Georgina Hinds is Showrunner. Cineflix Rights is the exclusive worldwide distribution partner for the format and series.

Speaking about the recommission, Steve said: “Tempting Fortune has all the hallmarks of a classic Channel 4 format, it’s the smart and mischievous love-child of an Adventure series and a Reality show, that tests free will and human nature, often with hilarious consequences. I can’t wait to see if our next batch of recruits can resist the irresistible temptations that Paddy has to offer them in the jungle.”