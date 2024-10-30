90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

After 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 proved to be a hit with 90 Day fans, the show is back with six new couples in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2. These familiar couples will once again try to fix the problems in their relationships with the help of experts, but will the professional assistance be enough?

Here’s everything we know know about 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 debuts on Monday, December 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. It’s expected the episode will become available on Max the next day.



If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don't have a subscription to Max, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . In the UK, the series is expected to air on Discovery Plus .

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 premise

Here’s a synopsis of what viewers can expect to see this season:



“This season, 90 Day Fiancé couples Ari & Bini, Brandon & Julia, Gino & Jasmine, Rob & Sophie, Josh & Natalie and Stacey & Florian have all reached their relationship breaking points. The six couples will spend three weeks at a desert oasis in Arizona, where they will undergo a rigorous relationship boot camp aimed at rebuilding trust and connections. At the resort, they will work with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches, including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert. At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they stay together or part ways at a final commitment ceremony.”

Additionally, a new companion show airs with this season titled Last Resort: Between the Sheets. The series sees cast members offer behind-the-scenes commentary and self-reflections on their time at the retreat.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast

Image 1 of 6 Stacey & Florian in 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC) Natalie and Josh, 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC) Bini and Ari in 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC) Rob and Sophie in 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC) Julia and Brandon in 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC) Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Here’s what you can expect to see with each of the couples.

Ari & Bini – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé

"Bini and Ari have been separated for four long months, struggling with trust and infidelity issues. They continue to work on their relationship for the sake of their son, Avi."

Brandon & Julia – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"Brandon and Julia are not on the same page when it comes to having kids, and Julia has been increasingly homesick in the US. The couple is growing apart and slowly losing touch with what’s important in their marriage."

Gino & Jasmine – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"Jasmine and Gino have been navigating years of intimacy issues and conflicting desires, both in and out of the bedroom. Following their wedding in the US., these challenges have only intensified. Jasmine feels controlled, while Gino is worn out from the constant arguments."

Rob & Sophie – Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"Rob and Sophie have been emotionally distant for a while now. Their journey involves Sophie grappling with trust issues, while Rob feels exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problems."

Stacey & Florian – Last seen on Darcey & Stacey

"Stacey and Florian have been together for years, but Stacey is bothered by Florian’s partying ways ever since they made the move to Miami. After a recent health scare, Stacey is fed up with Florian as she claims he was not there for her in the way she needed. Florian doesn’t believe in therapy but heads to the resort to try and save their marriage."

Natalie & Josh – Last seen on 90 Day: The Single Life

"The only unmarried couple in the group, Natalie wants to be in a committed relationship with Josh, who has not welcomed Natalie into his family life. They’ve broken up three times in the past, and this is their last attempt to find a path forward together."

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the new season.