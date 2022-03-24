Netflix commits to a long-term relationship with Love Is Blind

After a binge-worthy Love is Blind season 2, fans should be excited to hear that Netflix is still infatuated with the series and has officially renewed it for two more seasons. That means the hit-show will have at least five installments on the original streaming giant.

This news comes shortly after the show’s production company, Kinetic Content, announced that season 3 was on the way and focuses on singles from Dallas, Texas. While a premiere date for the upcoming season hasn’t been set, viewers of the franchise will be happy to know it was already filmed.

In addition to the report that more Love is Blind is on the way, Netflix also announced that viewers can expect Love is Blind: After The Altar season 2. For those not familiar with the show, the series is like a reunion on steroids. The audience will get to further explore the status of the marriages of the season 2 couples and also get insight into the love lives of the castmates that walked away single. That means people should anticipate seeing more Shake on their screens.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Although we don’t know when new Love is Blind episodes will be available to stream, we do know that the series’ production company is hoping fans of their work will check out the new show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On when it debuts April 6. Netflix describes the reality program by stating:

"This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on. Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships."

In other Netflix-related news, the platform is planning to roll out several other new love-based reality shows according to their recent “Love Has no Off-Season” announcement. For starters, Love on the Spectrum US and Dated and Related are slated to premiere later this year. While the former is a docu-reality series that follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and romance, the latter is about siblings who are both single helping each other find "the one."

Also due on the streaming network in 2022 is Indian Matchmaking season 2. The series documents singles who have entrusted their love lives to matchmaker Sima Taparia. Producers of this series are also producing the upcoming show Jewish Matchmaking season 1.

Too Hot to Handle fans shouldn’t feel left out in all this love news, as Netflix promises season 4 of the show. (While we’re aware at times this series has more of a lusty component, sometimes contestants do find love.)

Lastly, it was announced that there is a show in development that sounds to us be a mixing bowl of Netflix stars. Let’s just say it's matchmaking among castmates from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa and other Netflix Originals.

Check out Netflix’s official announcement below.